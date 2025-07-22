Towkir tried to steer plane away from populated areas: ISPR

Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, whose FT-7 jet crashed into Milestone School & College yesterday, was of the 35 squadron, 76 BAFA course.

He died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Towkir completed his first 100 hours of flight training during his cadet years in PT-6 aircraft.

He later served with the 15th Squadron, where he logged approximately 60 hours of flight time, before joining the 35th Squadron.

To avoid a major disaster, the pilot, Towkir, attempted to steer the FT-7 BGI aircraft away from densely populated areas and towards a sparsely inhabited zone, said ISPR.

However, despite his efforts, the aircraft smashed into a two-storey building of the school in the Diabari area of Uttara.

The victim's family lives in a rented house in Sector-3 of Rajshahi city's Upashahar area, according to Prothom Alo.

His father Tahurul Islam, mother Saleha Khatun, sister Srishti, and brother-in-law stay in that house. His father is involved in the export-import business. Their ancestral home is in the Kansat area of Chapainawabganj, it said.

After the plane crash, Towkir's family members expressed their wish to fly to Dhaka to see him while he was under treatment. The air force then arranged a helicopter for them.

Around 4:30 in the afternoon, Towkir's father, mother, sister, and brother-in-law were taken from their home to Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi. From there, they departed for Dhaka in a special air force helicopter.

After the news of Towkir's death broke, journalists and locals were seen gathering in front of the house in Upashahar.

Towkir's grandfather, grandmother, and aunt were still at the house, reported Prothom Alo. His maternal uncle, Motakabbir, was standing outside, informing curious people and journalists about the family's condition.

Motakabbir said Towkir studied up to class seven at Rajshahi Laboratory School and College. He was later admitted to Pabna Cadet College. He joined the service in 2017. A year ago, he married a lecturer at a private university.