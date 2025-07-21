Accidents & Fires
DGHS orders free treatment for Uttara crash victims

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The Directorate General of Health Services has directed all private hospitals to provide free medical treatment to victims injured in today's jet crash at Milestone School and College in Diabari's Uttara in Dhaka.

The government will bear the cost of treatment for all injured patients, according to an official statement issued by Moinul Ahsan, director (hospitals and clinics) of the DGHS.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The directive, issued under instructions from the health adviser, also advised that any patient requiring advanced care should be referred to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery or Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The move comes after the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft, which struck a building within the Milestone School and College premises, leaving at least 20 dead and 171 injured, as of 5:30pm.

