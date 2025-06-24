TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 24, 2025 04:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 04:49 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunite at ‘F1’ premiere after decades

Tue Jun 24, 2025 04:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 04:49 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 24, 2025 04:42 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 04:49 PM
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunite at ‘F1’ premiere after decades
Photo: Collected

Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt shared the red carpet at the London premiere of "F1", marking their first public reunion in 31 years since co-starring in 1994's "Interview With the Vampire". Cruise surprised fans with his appearance, supporting Pitt's latest film, a high-octane racing drama directed by "Top Gun: Maverick's" Joseph Kosinski.

The reunion sparked nostalgia and what-ifs—particularly over a previously shelved project that would've brought the two together in a "Ford v Ferrari" movie. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Kosinski, he originally pitched a version of the racing drama starring both Cruise and Pitt, who were willing to do all their own driving. However, the project was scrapped due to budget constraints, and James Mangold later directed the 2019 version with Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Pitt joked to E! News that while he's open to reuniting with Cruise onscreen, he'd prefer something a bit more grounded: "I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that… so when he does something again that's on the ground, then yes."

‘Utshob’ set for global release
Read more

‘Utshob’ dominates multiplexes, earns over Tk 2cr in 16 days

Cruise's "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" continues to dominate the box office with over $540 million globally. Meanwhile, "F1", produced by Apple Studios and Warner Bros, gears up for its theatrical release on June

 

Related topic:
Tom CruiseBrad Pittfirst public reunion in 31 years
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tom Cruise honoured with France’s Knight of the Legion of Honour

Tom Cruise honoured with France’s Knight of the Legion of Honour

11m ago
Tom Cruise and Warner Bros Discovery teams up for films deal

Tom Cruise and Warner Bros Discovery teams up for films deal

1y ago

Brad Pitt joins DiCaprio in Tarantino's next

7y ago
Angelina Jolie alleges history of Brad Pitt's physical abuse in new Miraval lawsuit

Angelina Jolie alleges history of Brad Pitt's physical abuse in new lawsuit

1y ago
81st Venice Film Festival set to kick off today with star-studded lineup

81st Venice Film Festival set to kick off today with star-studded lineup

10m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে