Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunite at ‘F1’ premiere after decades

Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt shared the red carpet at the London premiere of "F1", marking their first public reunion in 31 years since co-starring in 1994's "Interview With the Vampire". Cruise surprised fans with his appearance, supporting Pitt's latest film, a high-octane racing drama directed by "Top Gun: Maverick's" Joseph Kosinski.

The reunion sparked nostalgia and what-ifs—particularly over a previously shelved project that would've brought the two together in a "Ford v Ferrari" movie.

According to Kosinski, he originally pitched a version of the racing drama starring both Cruise and Pitt, who were willing to do all their own driving. However, the project was scrapped due to budget constraints, and James Mangold later directed the 2019 version with Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Pitt joked to E! News that while he's open to reuniting with Cruise onscreen, he'd prefer something a bit more grounded: "I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that… so when he does something again that's on the ground, then yes."

Cruise's "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" continues to dominate the box office with over $540 million globally. Meanwhile, "F1", produced by Apple Studios and Warner Bros, gears up for its theatrical release on June