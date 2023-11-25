Gwyneth Paltrow on Brad Pitt’s Le Domaine

Clinking glasses with numerous celebrities who have previously introduced their own beauty and grooming collections, Brad Pitt unveiled his inaugural wellness product line, Le Domaine, in September 2022. When asked about the actor's foray into a genderless skincare line recently, his ex-fiancé, actress Gwyneth Paltrow gushed, "Yeah, it's really beautiful."

In love for three years, Hollywood's "it" couple Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were all set to tie the knot in 1997. Unfortunately, the relationship caved only six months into the engagement. Still, the absence of a relationship never meant an absence of love for this duo. Despite going their separate ways, both have maintained a healthy respect for one another and have often been seen to appreciate each other's work.

Passionate about beauty, health, and wellness Paltrow has always been enthusiastic about trying out new and promising skincare products. According to the Times, Brad sent her some products from his newly launched line, and she could not help but dive right in. The result was all appreciation.

"It's good," she emphasised to The New York Times. This is high praise, coming from the actress cum businesswoman, who has several different entrepreneurial ventures under her personal brand, Goop.

Starting humbly, as a weekly newsletter from home, Goop's publication has a wide and loyal readership. The Goop podcast has an audience of more than 100,000 and its clean beauty and glow-inducing skincare brand enjoys fair popularity too. Goop's fashion clothing line known as the G. Label launches monthly capsule collections and its wellness shop offers health-boosting products.

Launched in September last year, Brad Pitt's genderless skincare brand Le Domaine has amassed an impressive collection of accolades in a short period of time. Recognised for excellence, the line claims to use a minimum of 96 per cent natural ingredients such as local grapes grown in Provence, and chamomile and green tea extracts, and adheres to vegan principles.

The product line is selective and tightly curated to include serums, creams, lightweight creams and cleansing emulsions for ageing skin. With solid science and relentless research and development backing the products, Le Domaine's anti-ageing serums and wrinkle creams have received superlative commendation from users.

For someone as eternally youthful as Brad Pitt behind the skincare line, it rightly boasts a high price point and identifies as a premium, luxury wellness product. For those that can afford it, however, the products promise enticing results.