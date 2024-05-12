Summer essentials: Everyday routine to protect your skin against heat

Do you think the summer heat has gotten its clutches on your skin? Have you felt unpleasant impurities and sweat on your face despite your skincare? Your skin is an organ in and of itself, so it is essential to take care of it.

Living in a humid environment may cause your skin to produce more sebum, which can clog pores and cause breakouts. An easy cure for this is to adjust your skincare routine to account for the humidity. If you are looking for a daily routine to help keep your face clean in this heat, this is it!

Cleansing

The first step in skincare is cleansing. High humidity may irritate and clog pores. Because of this, washing your face twice a day is essential, and using a good cleanser for it is extremely beneficial right now. Moreover, sweat may make your skin sticky in humid climates. If you wash your face first thing in the morning and last thing at night, you will feel much cleaner and refreshed.

Sunscreen

Hot, humid conditions provide searing sunlight, which is excellent for sunkissed photos but bad for your skin. Applying sunscreen regularly will shield you from the sun's damaging UV rays. So, you should keep your face, neck, and exposed areas protected with SPF 15 or higher. You may also consider SPF while choosing moisturisers, foundations, and BB creams.

If you are going to be outside for a long time, you should also choose to bring a hat or an umbrella to protect yourself from the sun.

Face mist

Humidity causes continual perspiration, which may lead to a sticky sensation on the face. For that reason alone, when the humidity level is high, a face spray is your best bet.

By preventing dryness and enhancing the absorption of skincare products, a face mist aids in maintaining moisturised skin. Plus, face mists have a pleasant scent and are lightweight, so you can wear them all day long and carry on your day with a confident face no matter the temperature.

Exfoliating

Looking for another easy way to protect your skin from humidity? Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells, which build in high humidity due to sebum production. An undesirable consequence of excessive sebum production is that it accumulates on the surface of the skin, making it seem dull. Exfoliation eliminates the lingering effects of toxins and impurities that other products have failed to eradicate, leaving your skin feeling lighter in the process.

With all of these simple steps, you will be able to construct your skincare routine with ease to combat the heat and the impurities that come along with it, and your skin will be grateful to you for doing so!