Nat’l consensus commission: Accord reached, dissent noted

Final day sees 7 issues settled, 6 with reservations

Marking a crucial step in the reform initiative, political parties yesterday reached consensus on seven key issues, including the appointment of the caretaker government chief, formation of an upper house, and election of the president.

However, six of the agreements carried notes of dissent, mostly from the BNP and allies.

Our target was to conclude discussions by July 31, and we have successfully done so. We will prepare the full version of the July Charter soon and share it with political parties. — Prof Ali Riaz, vice-president, consensus commission

Over two months of negotiations led by the National Consensus Commission, parties have now agreed on 19 reform issues including those aimed at balancing executive power, restructuring state institutions, and restoring public trust in governance.

The issues include the procedure for appointing an election-time caretaker government, imposing a 10-year term limit for the prime minister, barring party chiefs from holding the prime minister's post, and establishing a bicameral legislature.

After the final day of talks at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka yesterday, National Consensus Commission Vice-President Prof Ali Riaz said, "Today, the majority of political parties reached an agreement on seven issues, although several parties, including the BNP, expressed dissent on six of them."

The commission said most of the parties have agreed to form a committee to select the chief adviser to the polls-time caretaker government, while the BNP and its allies have partially agreed to the proposal.

The parties also agreed to form a 100-member upper house of parliament through the proportional representation system based on total votes obtained by parties in lower house polls.

During the talks yesterday, the participants agreed to incorporate constitutional provisions for appointing the heads of four constitutional and statutory bodies.

These are the Public Service Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, and the Ombudsman's office.

However, the BNP, the 12-Party Alliance, National Democratic Movement (NDM), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and Aamjanatar Dal expressed their dissenting views on both proposals on the upper house and appointments to these four bodies.

The parties largely agreed that the president should be elected through secret ballots by members of both houses, with candidates required to resign from their political parties beforehand. Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) was the lone holdout.

Prof Riaz said, "Our target was to conclude discussions by July 31, and we have successfully done so. We will prepare the full version of the July Charter soon and share it with political parties."

He added that a cordial atmosphere prevailed during the talks, and despite differences of opinion, efforts were made to reach a consensus on most issues.

The discussions also touched on the process to implement the charter, and political parties requested guidance from the commission on that matter.

The commission may sit with the parties after getting their feedback on the roadmap, if necessary, Prof Riaz said.

He did not take questions from journalists, saying the commission would try to respond to queries at a press briefing.

SELECTING CA

On Monday, the consensus commission reaffirmed its proposal for appointing the chief adviser to the election-time caretaker government through a five-member selection panel composed of top parliamentary leaders.

According to the plan, the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in parliament, the Speaker, the deputy Speaker (from the opposition), and a representative of the second-largest opposition party will form the panel. This body will choose a chief adviser from a pool of 12 nominees, submitted by the ruling party, the main opposition, and the second-largest opposition.

If the committee fails to finalise a chief adviser within 120 hours, the ruling party shall propose three names, the main opposition three, and the third-largest party two names within the next 48 hours.

If this process fails, the ruling party and the main opposition will each propose three eligible candidates, while other parties with representation in parliament will propose two more names.

The ruling and opposition blocs will each select one candidate from the other's list. They will also choose one nominee from the smaller parties' list. The nominee receiving the highest number of selections will be appointed chief adviser.

To resolve potential deadlocks, the commission proposed that if no consensus is reached, a nominee backed by any four of the five panel members will be selected. If that fails, two senior judges -- one from the Appellate Division and one from the High Court -- will be added to the panel, expanding it to seven members. The panel will be empowered to resolve the matter through ranked-choice voting.

If a chief adviser still cannot be selected, the appointment process will default to the system outlined in the now-defunct 13th amendment to the constitution. However, under the current proposal, the president will not be eligible to serve as chief adviser.

In the event that the position of chief adviser becomes vacant, the president will appoint the most senior adviser by age. If the senior-most adviser declines, the next in seniority will be appointed.

Several parties, including the BNP, Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote, the 12-Party Alliance, the NDM, Labour Party, and Khelafat Majlish, formally submitted notes of dissent against the inclusion of judges in the selection process and the use of ranked-choice voting.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed proposed that in case of a stalemate, the matter be referred to parliament for resolution through a vote by MPs.

UPPER HOUSE

The BNP, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, the 12-Party Alliance, the NDM, LDP, and the Gano Forum expressed dissenting views on the idea of forming an upper house through proportional representation based on share of votes obtained by the parties.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD), and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh withdrew entirely from discussions on the proposed upper house, citing the country's economic and social realities.

The Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) supported the National Consensus Commission's PR system-based idea.

Per the commission's framework, the upper house would not initiate legislation but would review all bills passed by the lower house, except finance bills. If it withholds approval for more than a month, the bill would be deemed passed. It may return bills with amendment recommendations, but if the lower house passes it again, it may go directly to the president for assent without further upper house approval.

The commission had earlier proposed that the upper house be formed through a PR system based on votes in the lower house election, allowing parties to receive seats proportional to their vote share. While the BNP supported basing representation on lower house seats, Jamaat, NCP, and others favoured the PR-based model.

As division deepened, the commission on July 14 proposed an alternative: an upper house comprising 76 elected representatives -- one from each of the 64 districts and one from each of the 12 city corporations. It had also suggested abolishing the reserved seats for women in the lower house. Elections for both houses would be held simultaneously, the commission had said.

PRESIDENT'S POWERS

The commission proposed increasing the powers of the president by granting him or her direct authority to appoint the chiefs of the armed forces and the directors general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and the National Security Intelligence (NSI).

It has also proposed giving the president direct authority to appoint the attorney general; the governor of Bangladesh Bank; the chairperson and members of the National Human Rights Commission, the Information Commission, the University Grants Commission, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) and the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC); and the chairperson of the Bangladesh Press Council and the Law Commission.

Under the current system, the president needs to follow the prime minister's advice when performing duties except when appointing the prime minister and the chief justice.

During the discussion, BNP's Salahuddin and Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher opposed the idea of giving the president direct authority to appoint the chiefs of the armed forces, DGFI, NSI, Bangladesh Bank governor and attorney general.

Salahuddin added that the appointment of the chairperson and members of the BERC and BTRC should not be given under the president's direct authority.

NCP Joint Convenor Javed Rasin opposed the commission's proposal to grant the authority to appoint the Attorney General, the chiefs of the three forces, and the DGs of DGFI and NSI without consulting the prime minister.

After the discussion, the political parties agreed that the president can appoint the governor of Bangladesh Bank,

the chairman and members of NHRC, the Information Commission, and the chairmen of the Press Council, the Law Commission, and BERC.

BOYCOTT ON BASIC PRINCIPLES

Most of the parties agreed on the consensus commission's proposal that regardless of which fundamental principles remain in the constitution, "equality, human dignity, social justice, democracy, and religious freedom and harmony" must be included as core constitutional principles.

Protesting against the commission's proposal, the CPB, Basad, Basad (Marxist) and Bangladesh Jasod boycotted the proceedings while Gano Forum expressed its dissent.

The four leftist parties demanded that the commission propose new basic principles by retaining the existing four principles –– nationalism, democracy, socialism, and secularism –– which were adopted in 1972.

CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said they cannot compromise on fundamental principles of the state that emerged through the 1971 Liberation War.

HEATED DEBATE

During the discussion, BNP leader Salahuddin said his party had first floated the upper house idea, envisioning a chamber of experts and distinguished individuals. He opposed the commission's version, arguing that no unelected body should have constitutional authority. "Without a sovereign parliament, no one has the authority to amend a nation's constitution," he said.

After his speech, NCP's Javed Rasin responded, "If the upper house is formed based on proportional representation of votes, it reflects the representation of the people." He then sought Salahuddin's attention.

Tension flared as Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman of Jatiya Dal and coordinator of the 12-Party Alliance, then interjected without the microphone, "Where were you when we were protesting in 2023?"

The exchange escalated, prompting intervention from commission Vice-President Ali Riaz and Salahuddin. Riaz reminded the room, "There's no need to question anyone's locus standi. Everyone has a locus standi -- that's why we are here today." And Salahuddin urged Huda to apologise.

Huda then took the microphone and clarified, "What I meant was that we proposed the idea of the upper house back in 2023, and I was wondering where the PR proposal was at that time. Still, if anyone felt hurt, I am sorry."

Meanwhile, Jamaat's Taher warned at the lunch break that his party would sue both the commission and the government if the July Charter lacked legal grounding. "We believe relying on mere promises isn't enough. If the charter lacks legitimacy, it will be meaningless. That's why we will file a compensation case against both the commission and the government," he said.

The commission has drafted the charter with reform proposals agreed upon by the parties during the consensus talks. The parties are expected to sign the document, pledging to carry on the reforms.

WAY TO CONSENSUS

The interim government launched six reform commissions in October last year -- on the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, anti-corruption, administration, and police. Their reports were submitted in February, with recommendations classified into those needing legal reform and those implementable via executive action.

The National Consensus Commission, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, was formed to build political agreement around the proposals. The commission held 44 meetings with 32 parties between March 20 and May 19 during the first phase. Since June 2, it has hosted 23 more sessions with 30 parties, reaching consensus on all 19 discussed issues.

So far, parties agreed that no individual may serve as prime minister for more than 10 years in total. They accepted a proposal to form an independent police commission, allow MPs to vote across party lines, except on no-confidence motions and finance bills, and give opposition MPs leadership of four parliamentary standing committees.

They also agreed to regulate presidential clemency, involve an expert body in delimiting constituencies, establish permanent High Court benches in every division, and cap the chief justice appointment to the most senior judge, unless a party wins an election on a manifesto pledging otherwise.

BNP's Salahuddin said, "We accept the seniority rule but will submit a note of dissent. Our manifesto will include the option of appointing one of the top two senior judges."

The parties endorsed an amendment requiring a two-thirds parliamentary majority and a national referendum for constitutional changes affecting key articles, including those on the caretaker government, president's powers, and amendment procedures.

Though the BNP, LDP, Labour Party, NDM, and 12-Party Alliance opposed separating the posts of party chief and prime minister, the majority supported it. A provision allows dissenting parties to record their objections in the final July Charter.

They unanimously agreed on forming the Election Commission via a five-member search panel comprising the Speaker, deputy Speaker (from the opposition), prime minister, and Leader of the Opposition.

Additionally, parties consented to fielding women in at least 5 percent of constituencies in the next election while retaining 50 reserved seats for women.