Skincare in your 30s: Because ‘just soap and water’ isn’t cutting it anymore!

The thirties are the new twenties! Your mind might accept this, but your skin will end up showing the signs. Your skin experiences subtle changes as your 20s come to an end, necessitating a more thorough approach to skincare. It's crucial to modify your skincare routine to preserve that radiant youth and ward off indications of ageing. Let's explore essential skincare elements that will help you shine with confidence throughout this eventful decade of your life.

The daily routine

Cleansing

The right cleanser can change your skincare game. As we apply cleansers to our face every day, it is crucial to find one that complements your skin type. Do not fall into trends and buy whatever the influencers are suggesting, choose the right one for you.

Exfoliation

Even though exfoliation is not an everyday measure in your skincare routine, you must incorporate exfoliation at least twice a week. And pay very close attention to the ingredients in your exfoliator. Avoid ingredients like walnuts, coffee, lemon or citrus fruit as these ingredients are very harsh and can strip your gentle skin cells.

Moisturising

As we age, we start losing moisture from our skin. Using a moisturiser can help avoid dryness and can also help conceal skin blemishes.

Sunscreen

The earlier you start using sunscreen, the better. And during your 30s, sunscreen can help reduce the signs of ageing as well as protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Targeted treatments

Retinoids

Incorporate retinoids into your routine to address fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. Start with a lower concentration and gradually increase usage to avoid irritation.

Eye cream

A specialised eye cream can help diminish dark circles, puffiness, and crow's feet. Look for one containing peptides and hydrating ingredients.

Hydration boost

Hyaluronic acid-based products can plump and hydrate your skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Common concerns

Acne

Adult acne can be frustrating, but gentle, non-comedogenic products and targeted treatments can help keep breakouts under control.

Pigmentation

Dark spots may become more apparent in your 30s. Use products with ingredients like niacinamide and liquorice root extract to help reduce pigmentation.

Sagging skin

To combat sagging skin, consider treatments like radiofrequency therapy or microcurrent facials to stimulate collagen production.

Professional help

Consulting a dermatologist or skincare specialist can be incredibly beneficial in your 30s. They can provide personalised recommendations, suggest treatments and monitor your skin's progress. Consider treatments like chemical peels, microdermabrasion, or laser therapy for more targeted results.