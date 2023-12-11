Mystical remedy: The evolution of rose water in skincare

Thanks to its long history, rose water, one of the world's most popular and oldest elements in beauty, is quickly becoming an essential component of women's skincare routines. Its enticing aroma and romantic undertones make toners, drops, and cleansers infused with rose water dominate in today's skincare. So, how did a lovely bloom evolve into an essential part of beauty regimens?

It is believed that the ancient Egyptians would steep entire roses in boiling water to make a medicinal, beauty balm to cleanse their skin and shield it from the desert winds. In fact, when the Egyptian queen Cleopatra would invite Marc Anthony to her home, she would scatter rose petals all over the place so that the scent of roses would remind him of her.

By 10 A.D., the Persians had figured out how to commercially grow roses and discovered steam distillation, a new and expensive method for extracting the beneficial oils from rose petals. Here, 2000 roses were needed to produce only one gram of the final product!

In the Middle Ages, rose water was used as a skin lightener and the foundation for several fragrances. Legend has it that the beautiful and brilliant Empress Nur Jahan used to take baths in rose petals!

Around the end of the 1800s and beginning of the 1900s, rose became a mainstream beauty ingredient. Rose-scented perfumes, lotions, soaps, and creams were easy to find and rose water had become a beauty classic. Today, rose water is still an essential element of many people's beauty regimen, and here is why you should add it to your skincare routine if you have not already!

Rose water has antioxidants that can assist in protecting your skin from the damage that inflammation can cause. Because of this, using rose water regularly may help protect your skin. Moreover, rose water in your skincare can also help lessen both redness and face puffiness of your skin.

Beyond that, the wisdom of ancient times rings true as rose water has healing properties. Applying a dab of rose water to cuts, scratches, or abrasions could speed up the skin's natural healing process. Moreover, skin that is prone to acne may persist into adulthood for many individuals. The anti-acne properties of rose water apply to both adults and teenagers. So, you can find relief with the use of rose water in the acne-affected skin regions.

To use rose water, you can either purchase it in stores or prepare a concoction with tutorials at home. You may put it to various uses once you get it.

As a face toner or cleanser, it can serve a dual purpose. Moreover, you can use rose water through a gentle rinse after cleansing with your regular facial wash. Another option is to use it in drinks for glowing skin such as hibiscus tea.

A spray bottle of rose water may be used to make a stress-relieving mist to spritz on your face, wrists, or even your pillow!