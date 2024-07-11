Rain or shine, keep your glow: Monsoon skincare hacks

Hot and humid, the Bangladeshi monsoon can create havoc on your skin. The merciless heatwave that we experience even in the rainy season makes the skin vulnerable to increased secretion from sebaceous glands. This makes the skin appear oily; dry skin becomes rough and patchy. To prevent such nightmares, try these simple, monsoon skincare tips that can help you navigate the season without compromising glowing skin.

Make a routine

Make yourself a skincare routine during the monsoon. Go for minimal makeup to avoid clogged pores.

Start with cleansing, followed by toning and moisturising in the morning and at night.

Exfoliation is key

As we sweat, the skin accumulates dirt that clogs skin pores. The benefits of exfoliation are many, especially if you are battling against breakouts that look awful.

Exfoliation, the process of removing dead cells from the surface of your skin, can help remove clogged pores and improve the texture and tone of the skin. It can also stimulate the growth of new skin cells, which will give a smoother look.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Stay hydrated

Needless to say, even in monsoon, you need to replenish the water lost in the heat. Hydration can help you expel toxins from the body and help retain the elasticity of the skin. Well-hydrated skin appears radiant and youthful and can help prevent dry skin and acne.

Eat healthy

For maintaining skin health, eat foods rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, as these can prevent or delay cell damage. Antioxidants are found in fruits and vegetables and also dietary supplements. Eat in moderation foods that are rich in sugar and low in fibre. Also, avoid fast food and a high-carb diet.

Wear protective clothes

This may seem obvious, but we cannot reiterate the importance of comfortable clothing during monsoon. This will not only shield your skin against the harsh rays of the sun but also allow the skin to

"breathe".

Never forget the sunscreen when the sun shines

An SPF 30 sunscreen can help block UV rays and prevent painful sunburns. It also slows down the signs of ageing in your skin and maintains an even skin tone.

Model: Neelanjana

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Mua: Piash

Location: Le Meridian Dhaka