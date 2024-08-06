Health & Fitness
Mastering the art of face yoga: Exercises for a youthful glow

Ayman Anika
Mastering the art of face yoga: Exercises for a youthful glow
Photo: Eliza Chowdhury

Much like traditional yoga, which benefits the whole body, face yoga is a practice that goes beyond mere cosmetic improvements, serving as a soothing ritual that alleviates stress. It offers a non-invasive alternative to Botox and plastic surgery through a series of exercises that tone facial muscles, potentially enhancing youthfulness and radiance. Seasoned yoga instructor Eliza Chowdhury, with certifications from India and Thailand, illustrates the numerous advantages and methods associated with face yoga.

Understanding the basics

"Face yoga involves a variety of exercises specifically designed to reduce facial fat," explains Chowdhury. "While we often focus on losing body fat, many overlook the fat in their faces. Yet, it's the first thing people notice. Instead of concealing flaws with makeup, face yoga offers a permanent solution to improve your facial features like double chin, wrinkles, puffy eyes, and dark circles."

Unlike traditional yoga, which emphasises holistic health and flexibility, face yoga focuses on the micro-muscles that often go unnoticed but play a significant role in our facial expressions and overall appearance.

Face yoga consists of specific postures and exercises that maintain the muscles of the face and neck in prime condition. "Regular practice of these exercises not only tightens the skin and smoothens wrinkles, it also enhances overall facial radiance," says Chowdhury.

Here's a breakdown of some specific exercises —

Forehead smoothers

These exercises aim to reduce the appearance of forehead wrinkles by relaxing and toning the frontalis muscle. A popular exercise is the 'forehead freeze', where you place both hands on your forehead, spread your fingers out between your hairline and eyebrows, and gently sweep the fingers outwards while applying light pressure to tighten the skin.

Eye brighteners

To reduce puffiness and dark circles, Chowdhury recommends a simple 'V' shape finger placement at the corners of the eyes, with the mouth shaped in an 'O'.

"This exercise should be done gently to ensure no new wrinkles form on the forehead," she advises.

Cheek sculptors and jawline definers

These exercises are designed to enhance cheek definition and prevent sagging. The "cheek lifter' involves opening your mouth to form an 'O', pulling the upper lip over the teeth, smiling to lift cheek muscles, and placing fingers lightly on the top part of the cheeks. Releasing the cheek muscles to lower them, then lifting them back up, provides a good workout to keep cheeks firm.

"People desire a perfect jawline, which can be achieved by controlling facial fat," explains Chowdhury. Exercises include extending the jaw, filling cheeks with air, and making fish lips naturally tone the facial muscles.

Neck toners

"For double chin and neck toning, stretching the neck while smiling broadly can be highly effective," says Chowdhury. She recommends performing these stretches several times daily for optimal results.

How to practice face yoga

Chowdhury suggests practising face yoga in a serene environment, preferably outdoors for better oxygen intake.

"You don't need an empty stomach for face yoga, so it's flexible enough to fit into any part of your day," she adds. For those incorporating massage, natural oils like olive oil are recommended.

Face yoga is a holistic skincare approach that empowers individuals to manage their ageing gracefully with mindful exercises. By integrating this practice into your daily routine, you can embrace ancient techniques refined for modern wellness, ensuring your skin remains vibrant and healthy.

