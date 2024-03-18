Effortless makeup trends for Eid 2024

Blessed are we to have another beautiful month of Ramadan. Indeed, it is the most wonderful time of the year when we are in our kindest, nicest selves. And to go with that kind, pious self our faces must reflect the inner glow that is within us for the grand finale — Eid!

Legendary Japanese makeup artist, Shu Uemura remarked that makeup must not precede us but walk with us. Keeping that spirit in mind subtle makeup that brings out our innate glow is what we must aspire to achieve.

From planning our outfits to finding out the latest trends, this time of the year is an absolute joy all the way. Once the right outfit is selected, makeup is the next obvious step. That time when some hastily applied lipstick and powder would be enough is past us for now; we live for a face well done up.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

The year 2024 has ushered in a fresh outlook towards makeup. This year skin is queen. Clean, fresh skin that's glowy and dewy is all the rage. It all begins with skincare. A consistent regime that includes cleansing, toning, moisturising is key, and so is sunscreen. Soak up the sun wearing sunscreen with high SPF. You will be amazed how little makeup you need if your skin is in good condition.

Next, a lightweight layer of foundation that lets your skin peek through is essential. It is time we embrace and love the skin we live in, so let your freckles show! Gone are the days of cakey, thick layers of high-coverage foundation. Now it's all about showing your skin, just slightly perfected.

A tinted moisturiser, BB cream, or the latest face tint is great. Forest Essentials Silk skin tint gives a beautifully sheer finish that is perfect for summer. Choose a creamy, lightweight concealer if you need more coverage.

Spot concealing is an incredible new technique that covers your blemishes and yet lets your skin show. A CC cream that colour corrects is also a good option. A soft wash of that will have your face glowing like the moon.

Next, let's talk highlighters. New generation ones are soft and shimmery that when applied right will bring an ethereal glow to your face. Charlotte Tilbury, UK does a fabulous one that is easy to apply and highlights the best bits. What's best, you can use it all over the face for a movie star glow!

This year muted, matte shades are ruling the runways so go for dusty pink, peach shades for blushes.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Latte makeup was a massive trend in the latter half of last year and it still feels contemporary. For the eye shades of caramel, mocha, fawn, and coffee are really chic and will look perfect for Eid days. Do slight contouring around the sockets and keep the rest of the look matte and shine-free. A little bit of champagne shimmer will add stardust to your eyes for those Eid evenings.

Fluttery lashes and a chic feline-like winged eyeliner will be the perfect complement. Steer clear of heavy eye makeup with mile-long falsies and the works — they are so done!

Kissable lips that are soft in shades of rose, blush, and dusty pink are perfect, alongside muted, nude tones like Tilbury's cult favourite Pillow Talk, Mac Mehr, or Velvet Teddy. Use a lip liner to create shape and definition, then fill in with the lipstick for a lovely, luscious pout!