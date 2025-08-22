Defying outcry, Israel starts Gaza City offensive

World decry ‘intolerable’ move; at least 40 more killed

Gazans say they have 'nowhere to go'

UN says Gaza children 'condemned to death'

Criticism mounts over Israel's new West Bank settlement plan

Israel hammered Gaza City and its outskirts overnight, residents said yesterday, as the military announced it had taken initial steps in its push to capture Hamas's last major stronghold.

The newly approved plan authorises the call-up of roughly 60,000 reservists, deepening fears that the campaign will worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"We are not waiting. We have begun the preliminary actions, and already now, IDF (army) troops are holding the outskirts of Gaza City," said the Israeli military.

Israel's plans to expand the fighting and seize Gaza City have sparked international outcry as well as domestic opposition. The Red Cross became the latest voice to condemn the plan yesterday, calling it "intolerable".

The renewed offensive has killed at least 40 people since the early hours, including eight killed while awaiting aid.

Ahead of the offensive, the Israeli military said the call-up of the reservists would begin in early September, adding the second phase of the so-called operation "Gideon's Chariots" had begun.

Displaced Palestinians inspect the rubble and debris beside a crater created by an Israeli strike at a camp for internally displaced people in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Gaza City residents described relentless bombardments overnight.

"The house shakes with us all night long -- the sound of explosions, artillery, warplanes, ambulances, and cries for help is killing us," one of them, Ahmad al-Shanti, told AFP.

"The sound is getting closer, but where would we go?"

Another resident, Amal Abdel-Aal, said she watched the heavy strikes on the area, a week after being displaced from her home in Gaza City's Al-Sabra neighbourhood.

"No one in Gaza has slept -- not last night, not for a week. The artillery and air strikes in the east never stop. The sky flashes all night long," she added.

Media reports said that Gaza City now has more than a million people, nearly half of Gaza's population. They have gathered in the city, which has been almost destroyed, after being displaced multiple times in the nearly two-year-long war.

Gaza civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said air strikes and artillery fire overnight targeted areas to the northwest and southeast of Gaza City.

Late yesterday, the Israeli military detailed a range of operations across the Gaza Strip in recent weeks.

It said the manoeuvres and strikes "created the conditions" for the military to intensify pressure on Hamas and lay the groundwork for the next stages of the campaign.

The military yesterday said it had informed medical personnel and aid groups in northern Gaza to start making evacuation plans ahead of a military offensive to seize the area.

The UN humanitarian agency has warned that the Israeli plan to expand military operations in Gaza City would have "a horrific humanitarian impact" on the already exhausted population.

"Forcing hundreds of thousands to move south is a recipe for further disaster and could amount to forcible transfer," OCHA said.

The UN Human Rights office in the Palestinian territories also voiced concern.

"Hundreds of families have been forced to flee, including many children, persons with disabilities, and older people, with nowhere safe to go," it said.

Meanwhile, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini yesterday warned that severely malnourished children in the Gaza Strip will be "certainly condemned to death" unless aid gets to them quickly.

Lazzarini said an evaluation on how famine has evolved in the Gaza Strip was due to be published soon, adding UNRWA health centres had seen a six-fold increase in the number of severely malnourished children since March.

Rights group Amnesty International earlier this week accused Israel of enacting a "deliberate policy" of starvation in Gaza.

Without naming Israel, Lazzarini labelled it a "manufactured famine" and said food had been used "as a weapon of war".

The UNRWA commissioner-general warned that a weakened, hungry population would struggle to withstand a new military operation in the city.

"If this scenario were to unfold, even if we talk about the evacuation of people from Gaza to the south, many will no longer even have the strength to move."

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's offensive has killed at least 62,122 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which the United Nations considers reliable.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the British Foreign Office yesterday said Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely has been summoned over Israel's approval of an illegal settlement expansion plan.

Israel on Wednesday approved the construction of about 3,400 additional settlement units in the so-called E1 corridor between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim, a major settlement in the occupied West Bank.

The latest announcement also drew condemnation from world leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Guterres repeated a call for Israel to "immediately halt all settlement activity", warning that the E1 project would be "an existential threat to the two-State solution", his spokesperson said.