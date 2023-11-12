Dhaka Flow's yoga and wellness festival: Where wellbeing takes centre stage

Dhaka Flow, a pioneer in promoting a holistic approach to wellness in the city, organised its much-anticipated second festival of yoga and wellness at Gulshan Society Lake Park on 10 and 11 November 2023. The event brought together vendors of wellness products, fitness teachers, and individuals and offered an immersive experience in movement, mindfulness, health, and community.

The mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Atiqul Islam, graced the opening ceremony. He emphasised the role of healthy living in building a thriving and vibrant community. "Yoga and wellness are fundamental components of healthy living and as we come together to celebrate this festival, let us remember that our well-being – both individually and collectively – is the foundation of our city's strength and resilience," he said.

Photo: Ayman Anika

The first day of the festival concluded on a poignant note with a heartfelt candlelight vigil and prayers for those enduring hardship in Palestine. The second day began at 8 AM with a 5-kilometre run around Gulshan Society Lake Park and ended with an art auction and energetic concert.

Shazia Omar, a yogini and co-founder of Dhaka Flow, expressed the festival's deeper purpose. "At the festival, we are not just celebrating health and wellness; we are creating a community of like-minded souls dedicated to holistic living. Together, we can discover the secrets to a harmonious and enriched life."

The festival was a one-of-a-kind event prioritising an environmentally-conscious approach, with nourishing vegetarian foods and free classes for all. The festival featured 24 free classes on yoga, meditation, boxing, dancing, singing, and fitness in the Yoga Shala of the park, along with 12 panel discussions to create dialogue around topics such as mental health, fitness and wellness for all.

Photo: Ayman Anika

In this two-day festival, a plethora of activities were available for the festive goers – from the art zone featuring art workshops to day-long mindfulness sessions as well as support group sessions on topics such as coping with chronic pain, grief, and addiction in the mediation garden – the event aimed to create awareness and inspire positive actions within the community.

In addition to the wellness activities, vendors like Slurps, Jatra Biroti, Perfe, and Ganachery came with delicious food items. The festival gave space to young entrepreneurs to showcase their products, other than food.

A beautiful stall filled with handmade scented candles, Candle & Co. owned by Tarannum Yousuf and her sister, Fariha Yousuf, added a fragrant feeling to the vibrant air of the festival. Tarannum feeling happy by the turnout, said, "We are excited to be here, and the concept of this festival is unique. We have received an excellent response from our customers and this is truly encouraging for us."

Another highlight of the festival was the presence of different mental health service organisations. wEvolve, one such organisation, had set up its booth to create awareness of mental health issues.

Photo: Ayman Anika

A clinical psychologist, Rifat Sharmin, from wEvolve explained, "We want people to know about the benefits of psychological counselling and therapy. So, we have come to this festival of wellness to tell everyone about the mental health services we offer – along with our goal, which is to eradicate stigma from society associated with mental health issues."

Additionally, Popular Pharmaceuticals and Renata Ltd. initiatives addressed women's health, offering awareness about cervical cancer and providing nutraceutical products for women's overall well-being.

Committed to creating a positive impact on individuals and the environment, Dhaka Flow continues to provide valuable resources, organise impactful events, and foster a supportive community, and the second festival of yoga and wellness has been no different.