Three Bangladeshis killed in Malaysia road crash; driver had no licence

Three Bangladeshi nationals were killed and two others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 near Kuantan, Malaysia, yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Sabber Hasan, 30, who was on the driving seat, and passengers Jahid Hasan, 21, and Abdullah, 24.

Acting Kuantan Police Chief Adli Mat Daud said an initial investigation revealed that the group was travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur when the driver reportedly lost control of the multi-purpose vehicle, causing it to veer off to the left side of the road.

The two injured passengers, Habib Bissas, 45, and Maniram Chandra Bas, 40, were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for treatment, he added in a statement.

Adli further said that preliminary findings showed the driver did not possess a valid driving licence and that the vehicle's road tax had expired in May.