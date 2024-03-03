Skincare takes centre stage: A new era of bridal makeup in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi weddings are now a melting pot of cultures and traditions, and makeup artists are now embracing this diversity by offering a wide range of makeup options. From traditional Bengali makeup to contemporary styles, brides now have the freedom to choose a look that reflects their personal style and cultural background.

Picture this: heavy makeup, vibrant colours, and fancy designs, all to make the bride shine on her big day. Makeup artists loved using bright red and shiny gold, believing it brought good luck and prosperity. Applying kohl, henna, and other natural ingredients to create wonders on the bride's face. That was in the past!

Skincare is now the main focus of bridal makeup. Makeup experts recognise that the key to a flawless makeup look is a healthy, vibrant complexion.

Tasreen Zaman, a renowned bridal makeover artist, brought in a seldom-applied innovation for her loyal clients including non-contact airbrush makeup for full coverage without the heavy feel, lasting all day like a second skin. Which is recommended for prolonged wedding events.

"It was a much-needed modernization of makeup application, which was stagnant in Bangladesh for decades," she mentioned, admitting it was one of the unspoken reasons for her success.

Recently, out of sheer passion for skincare and addressing the demand for couture facial experiences, Tasreen has introduced custom curated facials in her 1-on-1 appointment-based studio, where she performs luxurious and targeted facials like hydrafacials and Diamond Silk Peels, alongside several other skincare services that benefit the health of your skin.

She specialises in addressing concerns like texture, tanning, discolouration, swelling of the face and overall youthfulness of skin. Makeup will adhere to our skin as it is, therefore the canvas must be cared for and primed.

In a short interview, she mentioned her prime recommendations — It is important to take care of the skin in and out. Skin that hasn't been cared for will not yield the finest results, so taking good care of the skin is imperative in getting the best results with makeup. Furthermore, using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with high SPF, skincare actives as well as non-invasive treatments such as hydrafacials, microdermabrasion and dermaplaning help to improve skin texture by gently exfoliating the outer layer and cleansing the pores deeply.

The new market believes in enhancing your natural beauty without stealing the limelight from the outfit. In the pursuit of the modern, effortlessly glamorous bridal look, the key lies in balancing all elements with finesse. Today's trend embraces makeup that achieves a flawless appearance, emphasising luminous skin without succumbing to the heaviness often associated with traditional bridal makeup. This allows brides to maintain their unique vision while incorporating contemporary elegance into their bridal aesthetic.

