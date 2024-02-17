Hair and Beauty Fest 2024: A new beginning by BSOAB

The inaugural Hair and Beauty Fest 2024, organised by the Beauty Service Owners Association of Bangladesh (BSOAB), unfolded as a two-day extravaganza on 11 and 12 February that's successfully made a mark on the landscape of beauty and fashion in the country. The aim was to gather, connect and motivate beauty enthusiasts from all over the country and nudge them towards their passion. As Kaniz Almas Khan, President of BSOAB, had remarked during the official press conference, "The Hair and Beauty Fest is our commitment to empowering women in the beauty sector, providing them with the tools and confidence to forge independent careers." This fresh idea, held under the banner of creativity and inclusivity, served as a dynamic platform for beauty enthusiasts, professionals and industry experts to get together, network, and celebrate the artistry and creativity that are present in the beauty business currently.

At the heart of the Hair and Beauty Fest 2024 was a vibrant fashion show, where the latest trends and styles in hair and makeup were showcased with unparalleled flair and finesse. Makeup and hair artists from within Bangladesh as well as abroad showcased their creative prowess on the runway, leaving viewers in amazement with their stunning looks and remarkable beauty makeovers.

Beyond the runway, the fest featured live demonstrations of hair and makeup techniques by leading beauty experts, providing attendees with invaluable insights into the art and science of beauty. From the latest hairstyle techniques and hacks to creating a flawless base, these sessions offered a first-hand glimpse into the innovative techniques and trends shaping the beauty landscape today. A Q&A round after each session not only helped attendees from different parts of the country to have a one-on-one interaction with the experts, but also served as an ice-breaker, promoting easy communication among them. Debra Robinson and Jennifer Quartermaine, who have been running their own vocational training on makeup and hairstyles in Mymensingh for the past 14 years, think that this is the first step to a revolutionary change in the beauty industry of Bangladesh. "The free flow of information and technique that this event is promoting is unprecedented," stated Quartermaine. Seconding her opinion, Robinson said, "Though many of our students work in Mymensingh, their young dream is always to make a name for themselves here in Dhaka. I think networking through events like this one will take them several steps forward in that dream."

Another part of this event featured an extensive exhibition showcasing the latest products, tools, and technologies revolutionising the beauty industry, where attendees had the opportunity to explore and experience the latest advancements in beauty first-hand.

A gorgeous award ceremony graced the event, honouring the visionary personalities of the beauty industry. These awards not only recognised and celebrated their success, but also served as a testament to their dedication and innovation, driving the beauty industry forward in Bangladesh.

The first-ever Hair and Beauty Fest 2024 was a resounding success, redefining the landscape of beauty and fashion in Bangladesh. From its dazzling fashion show to its insightful demonstrations and engaging discussions, the event showcased the immense talent, creativity, and potential within the beauty industry, while fostering collaboration, community-building, and empowerment.

Photo: Courtesy