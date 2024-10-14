7 skincare habits for flawless skin — A routine you can actually stick to!

Feeling overwhelmed by skincare routines? Don't worry — sometimes, less really is more. By mastering a few key habits, you can keep your skin healthy and radiant without spending hours in front of the mirror. A consistent skincare regimen, combined with a healthy lifestyle can slow the signs of ageing and enhance your natural glow.

Here are 7 essentials to help you achieve that flawless skin.

Sun protection

Sun damage, including wrinkles and age spots, may develop over the course of a lifetime. Hence, always use a high-SPF sunscreen and reapply it every two hours for maximum protection. If you can help it, stay out of the sun from 10 AM to 4 PM when it is the hottest. You may also cover yourself with long-sleeved shirts, trousers, and wide-brimmed caps.

Face cleansing

Always wash your face after sweating, before going to bed, and upon waking up. Morning cleansing eliminates dirt and germs from your face early on. Additionally, you should take off your makeup and any dirt that may have gotten on your skin before going to bed. So, your skin stays clean and does not build up residue that might create serious blemishes.

Deep moisturising

Moisturizing after washing your face daily can help all skin types. Maintaining a moisturised face may assist in regulating the production of sebum and protecting the skin from the damaging effects of the environment. In every instance, your skin type will dictate the best moisturiser to use.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Hands off face

Through the act of touching your face, you are transferring dirt, bacteria, and oil from your hands. Therefore, it is preferable to not touch the face often. Moreover, as picking, popping, or squeezing acne may cause scarring, you should avoid doing any of these things with your hands or other tools.

Balanced diet

A good diet improves appearance and health. Therefore, a diet rich in fresh produce, whole grains, lean meats, and eggs is essential. Some studies show that a diet high in fish oil or fish oil supplements and low in harmful fats and processed or refined carbs may improve your skin. So, it is wise to follow a diet that balances all nutrients in adequate amounts.

Skin hydration

Water is essential for every cell in the body. Because skin cells are so exposed to the outside world, they might be more susceptible to dehydration. Consuming water at regular intervals throughout the day may assist in maintaining the health of the skin cells. This ensures good elasticity and glow of the face.

Stress management

Skin sensitivity, acne, and other skin issues may result from unmanaged stress. Taking action to control your stress may promote good skin and a healthy frame of mind. So, get adequate sleep, establish limitations, reduce your to-do list, and plan time for hobbies. You may be surprised by how drastic the outcomes are!