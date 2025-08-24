Threat of fresh Rohingya influx looms as clashes erupt in Myanmar

Gunfire and explosions were heard late Friday night from villages across the border in Myanmar opposite Whykong union in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar. Residents, gripped by panic, reported that this was the most intense gunfire they had heard in months.

Quoting their relatives in Rakhine, community leaders (Majhis) at Teknaf Rohingya camps said armed clashes broke out between the Arakan Army and Rohingya armed groups on the opposite side of Whykong from Friday night until early yesterday morning.

They said it was the fourth such clash in the past month amid reports of Myanmar junta troops preparing to retake parts of Rakhine.

According to them, between 400 and 700 Rohingyas have already fled their homes in Laldia, across from Teknaf's Jalia Island. Many have already tried to cross into Bangladesh but failed due to tight border patrols.

Sirajul Mostafa, a member of Whykong union parishad, told The Daily Star that from Friday evening to early yesterday, he heard sounds of gunfire from across the border, including heavy firing between 11:00pm and 4:00am, which spread panic among locals.

Lt Col Md Jashim Uddin, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-64, confirmed that gunfire was heard across the border Friday night. "Such incidents often occur along this frontier. We are keeping strict watch, though it is unclear who was involved in the clashes."

Mohammad Zubair, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, said, "Many Rohingyas have gathered in Laldia fearing clashes between Myanmar troops and the Arakan Army in Maungdaw."

He said past clashes had turned Rohingya villages into battlegrounds, with heavy casualties from gunfire and airstrikes.

"People are now trying to flee before such horrors are repeated. If fighting resumes, there could be another large-scale Rohingya influx into Bangladesh," he warned.

Zubair also said, "Apart from military clashes, Arakan Army's extortion and harassment are also pushing Rohingyas to seek refuge in Bangladesh."

Mohammad Kamal, community leader of Camp-27, said after speaking to his close relatives across the border, he learned that around 300 Myanmar junta troops arrived in southern Maungdaw by navy ship on Friday morning.

At around 2:00pm, they carried out a drone strike on an Arakan Army base locally known as "BGP Camp-8," killing several fighters while others fled into nearby hills, he added.

"After the clashes, panic spread among local Rohingyas. Around 700 people abandoned their homes in Laldia and are now trying to enter Bangladesh," Kamal said.

Three more Rohingya community leaders in Teknaf also said they heard junta troops had moved into southern Maungdaw but could not provide an exact number of displaced Rohingyas, estimating between 400 and 700.

The Daily Star could not independently verify these claims.

Meanwhile, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman said he had not received such reports.

A senior official of his office said that BGB patrols had increased along the Teknaf border since Thursday.

Lt Col Ashiqur Rahman, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2, confirmed gunfire was indeed heard across the Whykong frontier Friday night.

Referring to media reports about junta troop movements, he said, "As far as we know, they are still far from Maungdaw town. But there have been reports of airstrikes on Arakan Army positions."

He, however, dismissed claims of a looming mass Rohingya influx as rumours spread by brokers seeking financial gain. "These brokers, both Rohingya and Bangladeshi, are exaggerating the situation to exploit people. We have already launched operations against them," he said, adding that the border was under strict guard.

Clashes between Myanmar forces and the Arakan Army began early last year along the Bangladesh border. By December, the Arakan Army had taken control of Maungdaw township. It now controls 14 of Rakhine's 17 townships, while junta forces have recently launched new offensives to retake lost territory.