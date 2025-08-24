‘Will step down if asked to follow govt orders’

Says CEC AMM Nasir Uddin

As the Election Commission prepares for the next general elections, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin yesterday said he would step down from his position if he's asked to act under government orders.

He made the remarks at a time when there's barely six months left ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, in line with the timeline announced by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"The day the government seeks to make me act according to its orders, I will no longer remain in this chair," he said at a views-exchange meeting with election officials of the Rajshahi region at the Regional Public Administration Training Centre.

The CEC also issued a stern warning against any irregularities. "For those who plan to seize polling centres or snatch ballot boxes, there is bad news. Their dreams will be shattered. This time, there is no scope to win the election through violence or capturing centres."

Nasir said the Election Commission has 5,700 officials who served in previous polls, and those found involved in irregularities in the last elections will not be given the responsibility this time.

He said preparations are underway to hold the elections before Ramadan in February. "The law-and-order situation will improve as the polls approach. If anyone tries to occupy polling centres, strict action will be taken. If a centre is occupied, the polling there will be cancelled."

The CEC also said the commission is working to have the army play the role of law enforcement agencies during the polls.

Commenting on the Awami League, Nasir said the party can't engage in political activities as all their activities are banned at present.

"With ongoing trials against them, Awami League leaders cannot participate in elections. Let's see what happens in the verdicts."

Regarding holding the election under the proportional representation (PR) system, he said as the Constitution does not allow it and that it is not possible unless the law is amended.

"Debate is ongoing among political parties on this matter. I will not join this debate. If the law is changed, then it will be possible," said the CEC, adding, "The Election Commission cannot go beyond the Constitution."

He also provided detailed instructions to regional election officials on the commission's preparations for the polls.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said all necessary preparations are being undertaken for the upcoming election.

"We're preparing for the election as required. We will have no difficulty in holding the election scheduled for next February," he said after visiting the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation's cold storage, central seed testing laboratory, and vegetable seed processing centre.

"Now the people, political parties, and the media are all election-focused. No conspiracy will succeed in disrupting this [election]," said Jahangir, also adviser to the agriculture ministry.

In another development, Ansar and VDP Director General Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud yesterday said a total of 650,000 Ansar members will be deployed at polling centres across the country to handle electoral challenges.

For this purpose, 180,000 new Ansar members have been trained, he added.

Speaking at an event at the Ansar Academy in Gazipur, he also said constant communication will be maintained with Ansar members at every polling centre. "If any attempt at sabotage occurs, immediate action will be taken."