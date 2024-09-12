Why buy when you can DIY? Natural beauty tips that actually work

In this era of chemically damaging beauty products, you should try making a range of safe home remedies for your skincare and hair care routine. So, look into these incredible remedies that are easy to make, using all-natural elements.

Saffron

Saffron not only helps clear up acne and other facial marks, but it also makes the skin seem radiant and even-toned. Crushed saffron strands mixed with honey make a hydrating and nourishing face mask that is easy to prepare. Apply the mask over your skin and let it set for a bit. After that, wash the mask off with water.

Saffron has antioxidants which also purify the scalp, prevent hair loss, stimulate healthy hair growth, and repair damaged hair. Hence, saffron water is a miracle worker. To prepare a saffron bath, just add a few saffron strands to warm water and let them soak for 20 minutes. Then, while you are in the shower, use the water to wash your hair.

Neem

Aside from its antimicrobial and antifungal qualities, neem leaves are an excellent resource for minerals, vitamins, and healthy fatty acids. Soak the leaves in warm water until it becomes a slight shade of green and then apply it to your hair. If you suffer from itchy hair or dandruff, this may help tremendously.

On top of that, neem is great for every kind of skin. One of the many advantages of drinking homemade neem juice is the fact that it aids in the internal detoxification of the body. However, avoid applying neem paste on your face daily.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Onion

Onions include phytochemicals, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties. You could see a difference in the appearance of scars and dull skin tone after using them. Chop an onion and finely grate it. Then, apply the shredded onion to blemishes with clean fingertips. Your skin could become clearer and softer sooner rather than later.

Onions also contain sulphur, which may stimulate the body to produce more collagen for healthy hair development. To avoid hair loss and encourage new growth, try blending onion into onion juice. Next, apply the juice to your scalp and hair for an additional dose of sulphur. This will help your hair stay strong and thick.

Rice

The main ingredients in rice fight inflammation, which helps keep skin from getting older, protects it from UV damage, lightens it, and makes it better overall. Thus, powdered rice mixed with water, to make a paste that can be left on the face for a few minutes, will work wonders.

Also, you may use rice water as a gentle acidic hair wash. Cool the cooked rice water and use it to make a solution. After a few minutes of use in the shower, just rinse it off. Soft, pleasant, and silky, your hair strands will feel wonderful.

So, what are you waiting for? Include these natural ingredients in your beauty regime. Or, if making the homemade solutions seems a lot of work to you, opt for products in the market that are made with these natural and harmless ingredients.