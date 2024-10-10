Turn that trash into treasure: 5 upcycling projects your mother would be proud of

In a world brimming with items too often discarded, upcycling — the process of transforming waste materials or unwanted products into new materials to be of greater quality — presents a wonderful opportunity to breathe new life into what many would consider trash. Taznur Hoque Tonni, a content creator, exemplifies this ethos: "I've had a unique appreciation for art and craftsmanship. This passion drives me to transform discarded and unused objects into something new."

Here, inspired by Tonni's philosophy, are 5 inventive ways to transform everyday throwaways into charming and stylish home décor.

Photo: Collected / Elena G / Unsplash

Mini gardens in glass jars

Tonni sees potential in the simplest items: "When I see an old glass bottle, I imagine placing a couple of flowers in it to create a simple, elegant decoration." To expand on this idea, consider creating a glass jar terrarium.

Clean out old jars and layer pebbles, charcoal, and soil inside. Plant small ferns or succulents, and you've got an eco-friendly piece that adds a touch of greenery to any space. As Tonni advises, use what's available — perhaps a jar that once held your coffee.

Photo: Collected / Nick Fewings / Unsplash

Painted stone décor

While wandering outdoors, Tonni is inspired by the shapes of stones: "I begin to wonder — does this one look like a flower, a bird, or perhaps a house?" Collect stones and paint them to resemble various natural elements.

These can be used as paperweights and garden decorations, or whimsical additions to a child's play area. It's a simple project celebrating nature's random beauty, turning ordinary pebbles into decorative treasures.

Photo: Collected / Patel Mohammad Sajjad / Unsplash

Upcycled planter for indoor greens

Incorporating plants into home décor can dramatically alter the ambience of a room. Tonni suggests using repurposed containers for this purpose: "You can even paint an old discarded container and use it to grow a money plant, giving both the plant and the container a new life." This approach not only recycles but also introduces vibrant life into your home, fulfilling both aesthetic and practical roles.

Photo: Collected / Crissy Jarvis / Unsplash

Ocean-in-a-bottle centrepiece

Tonni shares a delightful project idea that captures the essence of the sea: "Bottle-Filled Seashore: Take a clear glass bottle, fill it with a layer of sand, and then place small shells, conch, or pebbles on top. Next, fill the rest of the bottle with water, mixing in a little blue dye to give it the look of the ocean."

This mini ocean-in-a-bottle can serve as a peaceful and beautiful centrepiece, bringing a bit of the beach into your home.

Photo: Collected / Esra Korkmaz / Pexels

Custom mirror with clay frame

Mirrors enhance the sense of space and light in a home, and creating a custom frame can add a personal touch. Tonni recommends crafting a frame from clay, allowing for a fully personalised design.

"If you have a small or medium-sized mirror lying around, you can craft your own custom frame using clay." This DIY project can reflect your personal style and is perfect for those looking to add a unique element to their living spaces.

Upcycling is not about saving money or decorating your home uniquely — it's also about reducing your carbon footprint and making an environmental statement. As Tonni cleverly concludes, "If you want to start your DIY décor project with recycled materials, all you need is a desire to create and a love for the process."

Embracing this mindset not only promotes sustainability but also allows you to infuse your living space with creativity and personal flair.