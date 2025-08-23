Will resign if govt interferes in election process: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today said he would step down from his position if required to act under government orders regarding the national election.

"So far, the government has not applied any pressure regarding the election. I have no hesitation in saying this. The day the government wants to make me act according to its orders, you will not see me in this position. I can guarantee that," he said while responding to journalists during a view-exchange meeting with election officials of the Rajshahi region at the Rajshahi Regional Public Administration Building.

The CEC has issued a stern warning against any kind of irregularity ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election.

"It is bad news for those who are determined to seize polling centres or snatch ballot boxes. Their dreams will be shattered. This time, there is no scope to win the election by capturing centres or resorting to armed violence," he said.

The CEC stated that the Election Commission has 5,700 officials who served in previous polls, and those found to be involved in irregularities in the last elections will not be retained.

He said, "I have 5,700 officials -- where will I send them? Among them, those who were directly and willingly involved in vote rigging will, of course, not be given this responsibility."

Nasir said preparations are underway to hold the next parliamentary elections before Ramadan in February, warning that those hoping to manipulate the ballot boxes will be disappointed.

"The law-and-order situation will improve as the polls approach. Anyone attempting to occupy polling centres will face strict action, and if a centre is taken over, all polling there will be cancelled," Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin warned.

He also said the commission is working to include the army as part of the law-enforcing agencies during the elections.

The CEC also said the Awami League currently has no political activities. "Their trial is going on. During the trial proceedings, AL leaders cannot participate in elections. Let's see what happens in the verdict," he said.

The CEC said, "At present, all their activities are banned. Therefore, they cannot engage in any political activities."

