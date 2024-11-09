Ready to lounge, work, and play? Living room trends that do it all

A contemporary living room is more than a pretty space. It can serve multiple purposes while adding charm to your house. Some might prefer using a living room as a cosy family lounge to unwind after a hectic day. Others may want to transform it into a vibrant entertainment centre to enjoy a Champions League game night! Whether you want to use your living room as a private space or a family gathering hotspot, here are some ideas for designing a living room according to your specific needs.

Photo: Hatil

A delightful family lounge

After spending most of the day in the city, who would not want quality time with family? A well-decorated family lounge can drastically elevate your mood after a day-to-day hustle.

To give the family lounge a delightful vibe, go with informal seating arrangements like a modular sofa set or slim-cut divans and make sure of abundant lighting. Spread out multi-coloured cushions on a chic rug to create an engaging seating space.

You may opt for jewel green or turquoise and blend with peach, mustard or red to combine playfulness with a plush look. Add an ottoman and side tables to keep snacks, drinks, and board games.

Photo: Hatil

Cosy and intimate home-office

Many of us are now choosing remote work or have a side hustle that requires us to work from home. For an efficient performance, you can set up your living room as a perfect home office, brainstorming corner, or creative nook.

Use comfortable loveseats which are two-sitter sofas to save space and add style to the room. Loveseats are compact and ideal for work because of their comfort and functionality. Settees paired with a petite side table can work as sectionals to create a distinct office zone.

Use a fresh and cosy, colour palette to layer your fabrics, rugs, and cushions. Teal, orange and warm tones create an energetic atmosphere.

Photo: Hatil

A stylish entertainment centre

Hold the stage for movie nights, football match days, or exciting gaming sessions by creating an entertainment centre in your living room. To make the most of your room, divide it into multiple functional zones. Place your television and sound system at a point where it can be viewed by everyone comfortably. Conceal cables and wires with shelves and cabinets to avoid visual clutter.

For furniture, pick an L-shaped or modular layout to create ample space for an intimate set-up. Bright-coloured leather sofa set with neon-mood lights can create a stylish, Cineplex experience right in your home.

Homely hobnob spot

Dedicate your living room as a lovely spot for chats and conversations with your loved ones. Consider arranging your sofa set in a way that ensures face-to-face conversations. Add a lavish centre table as the focal point of the room. A wooden armchair set with velvet-warm upholstering creates a cosy aesthetic while maintaining a regal look. Add more glamour to your room by adding ambient lights and artsy lamps. Create a sense of liveliness by splashing colourful artwork on the walls.

Styling your living room is a journey towards self-expression. The process should not drain your budget. An efficient financial option may be to purchase items from furniture and décor brands that offer payment plans like EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment), which will make this procedure smooth for you.