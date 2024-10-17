How to design a dining room chic enough for Instagram, but within your budget

Dining room designs are ever-evolving and never out of the conversation. A flexible, yet stylish dining room — that serves as an intimate family setting, while combining casual gatherings — has become a modern-day requirement. By embracing minimalistic design, we can harness a compact space to create a gourmet experience for our loved ones and guests.

Go through these golden rules to help you style your desired dining room!

Moods that suit the size

To set the tone of the space, explore the options first. Minimalistic design moods can be in industrial, or modern themes. Select the theme by keeping the scale and proportion of your dining room in mind.

Grand dining halls suit well with industrial themes, where exposed materials like metal, brick or concrete play the key role. Mid-sized to small dining rooms nicely merge with modern minimalism, where warm-toned wooden furniture, bold, geometric shapes create a clean and uncluttered look.

Go au naturel

If your dining room is compact, you can go with an open kitchen plan or integrate the living room with the dining room. This will help declutter and unfold a harmonious free-flowing space, excellent for hosting large get-togethers.

For aesthetics, go all-natural and avoid packing the room with theatrical décor. Choose a neutral colour palette of white, grey, and beige to set a tranquil mood. Pop some bright colours to accentuate some details. Brown tones like sienna and mahogany, paired with cream or ivory create a sense of softness and uniformity, which is the essence of minimalism.

Let the sunshine in

The windows and balconies should be opened up for ample air and daylight. Use subtle textured curtains to create a sunny and spacious vibe in the room.

In terms of artificial lighting — make a statement with a striking, angular pendant light over the dining table. Decorative ceiling or LED lights can add depth and soft ambience to the room. Layering the lights will allow you to control the illumination of the room according to your mood.

Focus on comfort and function

Gone are the days when dining rooms used to be stuffed with hefty ornamented furniture. Going with the theme of minimalist living, opt for chairs with comfy upholstery. Look out for slim-legged, multipurpose furniture pieces that streamline the look of the room.

Bench dining chairs can be a savvy alternative to traditional chairs, they are ideal space-savers. Built-in storage cabinets with clean lines blend seamlessly into the room. You may add a sidebar and place an indoor plant atop. Trim off the unnecessary and keep the empty spaces as they are to create a sense of calmness.

Minimal, sleek details

Spread out a muted-premium rug under the sleekly silhouetted dining table. A sofa can be used for informal sitting. Pair it with textured pillows to add playfulness. Crown your dining tabletop with an edgy flower vase. Opt for slim-cut dinnerware for an elegant tablescape. Honing the details is the key to curating a fine dining experience.

Styling your dining space is a journey towards self-expression. The process should not drain your budget. An efficient financial option may be to purchase items from furniture and décor brands that offer payment plans like EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment), which will make this procedure smooth for you.

Photo: Hatil