Dining table essentials: Everything you need to know

With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the anticipation in the air grows, promising the delight of reuniting with our friends and family, where laughter mingles with the aromas of shared feasts. At the heart of these joyous gatherings sits the dining table, a symbol of communal celebrations and the strength of family bonds. So, whether you are preparing to host a grand Eid banquet on a brand-new table or simply seeking to upgrade your current one, let us guide you with some helpful tips.

The first step involves identifying the ideal table size that optimises both space and manoeuvrability within your dining area. Before venturing to the store, remember to measure the available space in your dining room, taking into account existing furniture arrangements. A general guideline is to maintain a minimum of three feet (36 inches) of clearance around all sides of the table for pulling out the chair and navigating the space with ease.

Simultaneously, consider the number of people you intend to seat comfortably at the table during festivals like Eid, ensuring each diner has between 18 to 24 inches of table space for a comfortable dining experience. Don't forget the chair dimension either, leaving approximately 8 to 12 inches of clearance between each chair to enhance accessibility and comfort.

Following the table size, the subsequent consideration lies in the selection of the table's shape, a decision that may seem surprisingly straightforward. Remember, tailoring the shape to your room's dimensions is key. Opting for a rectangular table harmonises seamlessly with elongated dining spaces, enhancing the room's visual appeal. Conversely, square or round tables would be a more natural fit for square rooms, accentuating a sense of spatial symmetry.

The next crucial step is selecting the proper style and material for your dining table, a choice that often comes with its own set of advantages and drawbacks. Unsurprisingly, wooden tables remain the classic and elegant option. Echoing the charm of Scandinavian minimalism, there has been a revival in the favour of dark and rich woods like Teak and Mahogany. Recent trends have also witnessed a departure from straight tables, with curves taking centre stage, offering some spectacular aesthetic choices worth exploring.

Additionally, the rustic beauty of live edge tables presents a tempting option for those seeking an organic, earthy vibe. However, it's essential to bear in mind that while wooden tables are easier to repair, they are susceptible to displaying signs of wear and tear over time, a characteristic inherent to their natural charm.

Another popular option to consider is a glass table top, particularly advantageous for dining areas lacking sufficient natural light. This choice not only brightens the space but also offers economic value and requires minimal upkeep. However, they are usually prone to revealing stains and fingerprints and might be vulnerable to chipping or cracking under excessive heat exposure.

The next option is, of course, a stone table. They are undoubtedly a unique combination of beauty, durability and royal elegance. Such tables are incredibly strong and resistant to scratches, dents, and heat. Unlike wood or other materials, a stone table can withstand almost every kind of wear and tear for generations, becoming a cherished heirloom in the long run. However, you should also keep in mind that they are not easily movable and tables made of stones like marble, quartz or onyx are likely to have a higher price tag.

On that note, Eid is on the horizon and a festival bonus is coming your way. Yet, for some, budget constraints may still linger, casting a shadow over plans to purchase a new dining table. In such circumstances, turning to premium furniture vendors who offer convenient EMI options can be a game-changer. Not only do they guarantee superior quality and unique designs, but these options will also allow you to spread the cost and celebrate Eid this year in style!

Remember the chairs as your seating arrangements can be as important as the table. Make sure that the chairs complement the table both in comfort and height. Finally, of course, have fun! Take your time, browse around, and find a table that you love.

Photo: Hatil