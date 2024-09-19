Modern minimalism: Because who needs clutter in the dining room?

Ancient minimalism focused on living with fewer possessions and distractions. Modern minimalism goes beyond that. It is about making the most out of what you have, spiritually and also materialistically. Thus, creating a modern and minimalistic dining room is not just about owning fewer things, it is also about finding harmony between simplicity and functionality.

Photo: Hatil

If you want to embrace this lifestyle and decorate your dining room accordingly, here are some essential tips for you.

Firstly, consider the size and layout. If your dining area is spacious, try to keep the furniture balanced. For smaller dining areas, use multifunctional furniture such as a dining table with built-in storage for dishes.

Next, examine how much natural light the room gets. If there is a large window allowing abundant sunlight, you can use fewer artificial light sources. However, if the room is exposed to little natural light, try and have bright-coloured walls or mirrors in the room as they are known to reflect light and make the space appear larger.

Choose furniture that aligns with your practical needs. Start with the basics: a table for dining, chairs for seating, and a showcase for storing your dishes. Each piece should serve at least one clear purpose, and that's all you need. Avoid unnecessary additions to keep the space uncluttered.

Photo: Hatil

Choose a sleek, rectangular, or round table with clean lines in neutral colours finished with either glass or wood. Keep decorative details to a minimum. Pair the table with simple chairs, also in neutral tones, featuring wooden frames and minimal cushioning or detailing.

For storage, choose a simple showcase with front doors, made of a mix of wood and glass in neutral shades. Consider installing pendant lights above the dining table to create a warm, yellow hue. The minimalist design of these lights will softly illuminate the whole room, highlighting the table.

Choose light-reflective paint for your walls such as white, pale neutrals, or other white shades. These are likely to maximise natural brightness and reduce the need for artificial lighting.

Photo: Hatil

Less is more — as the saying goes. This principle emphasises the importance of being selective about what you choose to have. You may consider placing a plush rug in your dining room to improve the overall décor. You may also wish to choose a piece in yellow or a warm colour combination that will visually enhance your space. But before doing so, consider this — do you need a rug under a dining table? Spilling food on a rug will leave nasty stains that might in the long turn into an eyesore.

Finally, setting up a modern and minimalistic dining room does not necessarily have to strain your budget. Look for a furniture brand that offers Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI), allowing you to pay for your purchases in manageable and equal monthly payments. This option can help you reduce unnecessary stress.