A newly-wed couple’s guide to a modern, spacious bedroom

Done with your wedding vows? Congratulations on starting a new chapter in your life! Whether you are about to find a cosy little place of your own or are going to move in with your family, the bedroom is a place where the two of you get to design a space just for yourselves. And chances are, you find yourselves facing probably the most common dilemma of modern, urban living – making all your stuff fit.

When it comes to getting furniture, the rule of thumb is to keep it simple. Choose a low bed if the ceiling is low, or one with a tall headboard if you have high ceilings. The wardrobe which used to be sufficient for one may no longer be so; you may consider getting a new one, preferably a tall one which should allow you to utilise the vertical space. A dressing table or a chest of drawers may also be in order. For additional storage space, wall-hanging bedroom cabinets should be just the solution for you.

It is a well-known fact that mirrors make the room appear more spacious, so keep that in mind when you are out shopping for furniture. Consider getting wardrobes with floor-length panel mirrors; if there is ample space above your chest of drawers, you may get a decorated mirror to fill in that space. Placing these mirrors next to a window will mean natural light is reflected into the room, making it brighter.

The importance of choosing the right colour combinations cannot be stressed enough. Lighter colours such as pastels make the room look larger, and selecting the right set of furniture to match can make all the difference. If the walls of your bedroom are white, you may opt for an all-white colour scheme. This will create an illusion of the furniture not being there, working wonders.

For those couples who are planning to decorate their bedroom within a limited budget, opt for brands that offer EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) plans, where you get to pay the designated amount in instalments, allowing you to spread out the payment over a longer period. This way you can purchase multiple pieces at once without breaking the bank.

If you are crunched for time and are wondering where to go to get your furniture shopping done hassle-free, the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) may be the perfect place. Being held this year in Purbachal New Town. So, waste no time in spending a fun-filled day out with your loved one, picking up items for the bedroom of your dreams.

Photo: Collected