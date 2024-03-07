Decorating your home with arts and crafts

Whether you prefer a minimalistic style or are going for an aesthetically pleasing rustic look, the arts and craftwork chosen to decorate your home will undoubtedly set the tone and ambience of the place.

The optimal décor depends to a large extent on the type and design of furniture you have. The renowned furniture brand, Hatil, boasts a plethora of modern designs ranging from compact L-shaped sofas to bedroom sets with their characteristic simple, clean lines, and monochromatic palettes. Whether you are looking for an antique varnished and lacquer-finished wooden divan or a colourful, upholstered one for that cosy corner, Hatil has the best designs that are bound to fit into that space.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Crunched for space, yet wondering how to make space for that sculpture or that large lamp with the floral lampshade? Not to worry – every problem has a solution! Get yourself a bed with a desk attached at the end – that way, you will be needing one less piece of furniture. Utilise the extra space instead by getting that timeless showpiece you always wanted.

If you are looking for paintings to match such an environment, you may select a few pieces with a subdued colour scheme, which will blend in with the surroundings. Or, you may opt for a brightly coloured painting which is bound to brighten up the room with its sharp burst of colour.

For adding a Bengali touch to your urban household, you may consider adding a certain rustic charm with artwork sporting a range of vibrant colours and patterns.

Place a classic art piece depicting rural life in Bangladesh above the divan, a few potted plants around it, and if you are up for it, you may even go for a rug in hues of red, orange, or yellow to add a sharp contrast to the greenery. Traditional rugs come in a variety of colours, shapes and sizes, and if you are out shopping for one of these, you are likely to get dazzled by the sophisticated handwoven patterns and motifs.

Bangladeshi handicrafts are a budget-friendly and feasible way to decorate your home. Bamboo handicrafts such as handwoven baskets and lanterns can be placed around furniture while pottery and handmade miniature rickshaws and dotaras can line the showcases.

By choosing to decorate your home with these crafts, not only will you be upholding the heritage of your own country, but also supporting the livelihoods of thousands of female entrepreneurs and craftspeople who are responsible for preserving these age-old traditions.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

You may also give some thought to decorating your home with brightly coloured DIY crafts. Not only will this imbue a light and joyous spirit to the home, but also go great with other decoration pieces such as that off-white flower vase with light pink plastic flowers. Not to mention the fun you will have when making the crafts!

And to top it off, if your house has a family lounge or corner where family and friends get together to chat and spend some quality time, you may go for a wooden cradle. Place it next to an open window and enjoy the quiet lull as you flip through the pages of your favourite book or binge-watch television. After all, what better way to unwind after a long, tiring day?