Curves ahead: Sofa shapes taking over 2024 living rooms

Moving into a new house as a young married couple can be a daunting experience. There are a hundred to-do lists and you always need to figure out what to start with. One of the crucial decisions is how to decorate the living space. This section of the room is for your friends and family to feel at home. There are endless options for sofa sets but let's look at the current trends!

Maximalism is back again

Pairings of orange, blue, and yellow for sofas are trending now. Bold colour couches with touches of artefacts in the living room give off boho vibes. Pairing a bold sofa with geometric scatter cushions, graphic curtains, and statement wallpaper is a must. The colour combo with the handcrafts naturally gives the room a more joyous tone. Vintage features alongside modern segments will turn your living room into a guest's favourite.

Consider flexibility

Although bold colours and experimenting work best. It is more applicable if your living room is spacious but if you have a more compound room, go for storage sofas and footstools. While decorating a room, if you mix different styles and colours, it often results in dynamic and revitalising spaces that feel comforting — perfect for any room that needs to serve multiple people.

Curve my space

Curvy sofa sets are your next calling for your new living room. Demands for soft edges, fluid shapes, and cocooning forms hit high. This is set to give your living space a more rounded look. It has been seen that curves, archways, and more fluid forms making a comeback, but this trend is now really starting to build a spur in people's homes, especially the living spaces. Merging curves with pops of colour is a fun look for your living room, as the dopamine colour and curved furniture trends strike well.

Cosy corners

A 2024 popular sofa choice is a good old corner sofa. This sofa shape offers a sophisticated look but is also a pleasant choice. A corner sofa can be augmented with multiple cushions and throws to underline its presence in the room, and is also a relaxing alternative to other shapes.

There are multiple options for sofas so, go for the one that will reflect your personality in the room. Your living space is your sacred haven for you and your partner. You will also get to entertain your friends and family in that area of the house, making it accommodating for all.

The choices of sofa sets are limitless and while it is understandable that getting married and moving into a new house can be your cherished dream, decorating as you please may be a very costly affair. Difficult situations arise because answers to them exist. You may opt for EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) while investing in your new furniture. This will bring joy to your new home while giving you the financial flexibility to pay the amount partly each month.

Photo: Courtesy