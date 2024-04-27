Chief heat officer doesn’t get salary from DNCC: mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam today said Chief Heat Officer Bushra Afreen does not get salary from the DNCC.

He said this while visiting the DNCC's water spraying programme at Agargaon in the capital this morning to prevent air pollution and keep the city cool during the ongoing intense heatwave.

"I have seen that many people are talking about the chief heat officer for a few days that she is getting salary from the city corporation. It is not right. She does not get a single penny from the city corporation. She does not even have any sitting arrangement in the city corporation," the mayor said.

"The heat officer has been appointed by a US-based organisation (Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center [Arshot-Rock]). They have recruited seven chief heat officers around the world and all are women."

Responding to a journalist's question about the activities of the chief heat officer, the mayor said, "The chief heat officer is advising us. A heat officer is a single person. She will not implement the tasks. We are carrying out her suggestion to give relief to the people."