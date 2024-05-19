We need more parks, not more malls

Metro rail authorities have no right to commercialise Anwara Park

It is heartening to see conscious citizens take a strong stance against the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL)'s continued occupation of the Anwara Park near the Farmgate area. Their demand for the park to be returned to the people within 30 days is completely justified. Not long ago, Anwara Park used to provide breathing space to visitors and local residents. Today, it lies comatose, with the only sign of its existence being on paper. The metro rail authorities have been occupying the space since 2018 for storage and other purposes. But as the construction of the rail line through the Farmgate area has been over for some time, it is only right that they free up the space and return it as it was.

Unfortunately, the DMTCL, despite having promised to do that originally, reportedly wants to turn the space into a plaza or shopping complex. This is not what the people want or even need. The question is, who gave DMTCL the authority to take such decisions? Even the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), to its credit, fought back against the DMTCL's ludicrous proposal, with the mayor making it clear that the park must be returned to serve its original purpose.

What Dhaka needs most now are more open spaces such as parks and playgrounds, not more shopping malls—which it already has plenty of. The implications of destroying what little open space is left in the city should not be lost on anyone, especially given the blistering heatwave that has engulfed the country over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, government agencies often seem to be oblivious to this fact. Even the DNCC itself set a bad example when it recently allowed the Gulshan Youth Club to construct a football turf and other structures at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Park, restricting access for the general public.

The result of such activities is that people have increasingly less and less access to open areas which are essential for their physical, mental and social well-being. This trend must end. We urge the DMTCL to take immediate steps to hand over the Anwara Park after necessary renovations. Moreover, all such parks similarly at risk of destruction or alternation—in Dhaka and other cities—need to be protected.