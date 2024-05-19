‘Return Anwara Park to us in 30 days’

Dhaka residents demand at human chain

The buildings with blue rooftops below the MRT line occupy the Anwara Park in Farmgate. The metro authorities plan to turn the space into a station plaza. Photo: Palash Khan

Protesters have given an ultimatum to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd to return Anwara Park in the capital's Farmgate area to the public within the next 30 days.

A group of rights activists, environmentalists, and teachers have warned that if the park is not handed back to the people within a month, they will launch a tougher movement.

"Legal action against the DMTCL will be taken if our demand is not met," said Aminul Rajib, coordinator of the park protection committee that organised yesterday's event.

Locals and concerned citizens formed a human chain yesterday, demanding that the place be restored to its original form. Photo: Palash Khan

"The metro rail authorities are occupying the park illegally. We are certain they will not be able to show any legal documents," he added.

The Public Works Department owns the park, while the Dhaka North City Corporation maintains it. Since 2018, a section of the park has been used by DMTCL as a project office and storage for metro rail construction materials. DMTCL reportedly aims to construct a commercial plaza on the park grounds now.

Adil Mohammad Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, criticised the proposed plaza plan, calling it a "breach of trust".

Shireen Huq, founding member of Naripokkho, said, "Both the DNCC mayor and home minister had promised to save the park last year but no action has been taken yet."

At least 30 organisations including Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, Dhoritri Rokkhay Amra and Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi expressed solidarity with the protest.