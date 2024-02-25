Illegally parked trucks are causing commuter suffering

Will Satrasta ever be freed?

The perpetual traffic gridlock on the Mayor Annisul Huq Road, a vital artery in Dhaka's Tejgaon-Satrasta area, stands as a glaring symbol of administrative short-sightedness and inaction. Large part of the road often remains occupied by illegally parked trucks, with the existing truck stand able to accommodate only 3,000 of the approximately 5,000 vehicles that arrive daily. Besides, the separate rickshaw lane intended to ease congestion has ironically further narrowed the road, intensifying the gridlock. Against this backdrop, the recent announcement by DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam about receiving land approval for constructing a multi-storey truck terminal there comes as a ray of hope. But the project must be executed without delay given the suffering of commuters.

Over the eight years since the late mayor Annisul Huq's initial attempts to clear the road of illegally parked trucks, very little has changed. This is a clear testament to the inadequacy of short-term solutions and the urgent need for a comprehensive, long-term strategy. The DNCC's intermittent drives against illegal parking have been a mere temporary fix, failing to deter truckers who return shortly after. This cycle of action and inaction highlights the necessity of a long-term solution, which doesn't just lie in constructing a terminal; it has to be part of a critical rethink about urban planning and traffic management in Dhaka.

A more immediate solution could involve the enforcement of strict penalties for illegal parking, coupled with an increase in the frequency and intensity of DNCC's drives against such practices. Additionally, short-term parking zones with a time limit could be established to discourage long-term parking on the road. The creation of alternative temporary parking spaces, perhaps in underutilised areas, could provide some relief until the terminal is operational. Collaboration with the relevant organisations, including the Bangladesh Truck Covered-Van Owners Association, will also be helpful in ensuring compliance.

Finally, the plight of office-goers, students, and patients stuck in endless traffic demands decisive and meaningful action. We urge the authorities to take the issue with the seriousness that it deserves.