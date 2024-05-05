Editorial
Sun May 5, 2024 02:00 PM
Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 02:08 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Don’t repurpose Tajuddin Ahmad park

It must be left alone as a space for public recreation and exercise
Sun May 5, 2024 02:00 PM Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 02:08 PM
VISUAL: STAR

The urgency of preserving what little open space is left in a city like Dhaka cannot be stressed enough. Its importance is further illustrated by ongoing sufferings amid the longest heatwave on record in the country, which has again brought into sharp focus the consequences of mindless encroachment of parks, playgrounds, and such green areas. Why then is a youth club being allowed to transform the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Park in Gulshan? As per a report by this daily, the Gulshan Youth Club, authorised by the city corporation, is constructing football turf and other structures there in violation of park designs and environmental laws.

Anwara Park
Read more

Leave Anwara Park alone

Protesting against these activities, locals recently formed a human chain where they said that the club authorities encroached on the park's open space, divided it with nets, and turned it into a sports ground. They also alleged that the park ground was rented for commercial purposes on different occasions. The youth club also maintains an office there. Restricting and repurposing a public space meant for general recreation and exercise is totally unacceptable.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Shishu Park closure is depriving children

While we support healthy youth activities, including sports, this cannot be at the expense of the wider community, and certainty not by restricting, commercialising or concretising a public park. Parks are not merely patches of greenery; they are essential components of a city's infrastructure that contribute significantly to the physical, mental, and social well-being of its residents. In Dhaka, where pollution levels are extremely high and recreational spaces are limited, parks play an even more crucial role in providing a breather from the concrete jungle. As the designer of the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Park has put it: "Each park in our area is like a fan or AC. If we do not keep it as it is, we have to face the consequences." We already are.

Sorry state of public parks in Bangladesh
Read more

Open space is an asset, use it wisely

There can be no debate over what is the right course of action in this particular case. The authorities of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) must take immediate steps in line with the demands of Gulshan locals for strict adherence to the park's original design, removal of all illegal structures, and inclusive park management in consultation with local residents. Similarly, the government must ensure proper management, maintenance, and accessibility of all parks across Dhaka and other cities.

Related topic:
Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Parkencroachment of parkspublic spaces in Bangladeshencroachment of open spacesDhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)Gulshan Youth Clubunplanned urbanisation in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Failed response to dengue and air pollution is no coincidence

5m ago

Restore Shariatpur stadium immediately

3m ago

Dhanmondi Lake needs to be protected

1y ago

There’s no curbing corruption without accountability

3m ago

Illegally parked trucks are causing commuter suffering

2m ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

‘লুণ্ঠনমূলক ব্যয় অনেক বেশি, এত মূল্যবৃদ্ধির চাপ মানুষ নিতে পারবে না’

বছরে কয়েক দফায় বিদ্যুতের দাম বাড়লে তার আর্থ-সামাজিক অভিঘাত ঠিক কেমন হবে?

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সুন্দরবনের আগুন নেভাতে হেলিকপ্টার থেকে পানি

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification