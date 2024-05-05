Don’t repurpose Tajuddin Ahmad park

It must be left alone as a space for public recreation and exercise

The urgency of preserving what little open space is left in a city like Dhaka cannot be stressed enough. Its importance is further illustrated by ongoing sufferings amid the longest heatwave on record in the country, which has again brought into sharp focus the consequences of mindless encroachment of parks, playgrounds, and such green areas. Why then is a youth club being allowed to transform the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Park in Gulshan? As per a report by this daily, the Gulshan Youth Club, authorised by the city corporation, is constructing football turf and other structures there in violation of park designs and environmental laws.

Protesting against these activities, locals recently formed a human chain where they said that the club authorities encroached on the park's open space, divided it with nets, and turned it into a sports ground. They also alleged that the park ground was rented for commercial purposes on different occasions. The youth club also maintains an office there. Restricting and repurposing a public space meant for general recreation and exercise is totally unacceptable.

While we support healthy youth activities, including sports, this cannot be at the expense of the wider community, and certainty not by restricting, commercialising or concretising a public park. Parks are not merely patches of greenery; they are essential components of a city's infrastructure that contribute significantly to the physical, mental, and social well-being of its residents. In Dhaka, where pollution levels are extremely high and recreational spaces are limited, parks play an even more crucial role in providing a breather from the concrete jungle. As the designer of the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Park has put it: "Each park in our area is like a fan or AC. If we do not keep it as it is, we have to face the consequences." We already are.

There can be no debate over what is the right course of action in this particular case. The authorities of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) must take immediate steps in line with the demands of Gulshan locals for strict adherence to the park's original design, removal of all illegal structures, and inclusive park management in consultation with local residents. Similarly, the government must ensure proper management, maintenance, and accessibility of all parks across Dhaka and other cities.