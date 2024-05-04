Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Park: Another park getting encroached?

Much to people’s dismay, local club constructing structures there

Amid the scarcity of parks and open spaces in the capital, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Park in Gulshan 2 provided some respite to people from all walks of life, earning appreciation due to its aesthetic beauty.

Residents of the area, alongside others, have been using the park for recreation and exercise.

However, their recreational activities are now getting disrupted as Gulshan Youth Club is now constructing football turf and other structures, alleged locals and other park-goers.

Forming a human chain inside the park under the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Smriti Parishad yesterday, they said the club first grabbed the park's open space, divided the park with nets, and then turned it into a sports ground.

When the club got permission from the city corporation to operate inside the park, it tried to encroach on the entire park area and intended to conduct business, as the ground was seen being rented out on different occasions, they claimed.

Speaking at the event, locals said they were forced to take to the streets to free the park from encroachment and make it open to all.

They said the club authorities are building infrastructure inside the park, violating the Detailed Area Plan, existing laws, and directives of the prime minister.

Iqbal Habib, vice-president of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa), said the park was built with the money of the masses and was designed by a team of esteemed architects from Buet.

"If any entity builds concrete structures in the park violating its design, destroys its beauty, keeps the gates locked to restrict people, uses it for different commercial purposes, and operates it on their own, it is loathsome and cannot be acceptable," he said.

No discussion was made with locals in this regard, Iqbal said, adding that the club is trying to encroach on public property, similar to how many entities are grabbing public properties, including parks and grounds, across the country.

Iqbal demanded that the park's operations be ensured with representatives of all ages and classes, and that the park be free and open to all, alongside the immediate removal of illegal structures from the park.

Speaking at the event, Prof Mohammed Zakiul Islam, professor at Architecture department of Buet and also the park's designer, said the space has now been divided into two parts, defying the original design.

"When we designed the park, the two parts were merged. We talked to experts, locals, and many other stakeholders to design the park, intending to make it natural," he said.

"Each park in our area is like a fan or AC. If we do not keep it as it is, we have to face the consequences," he said, demanding to bring the park back to its earlier design.

Yesterday, while visiting the park, this correspondent found a restricted ground adjacent to it that was previously part of the park.

When one enters the park, they will see a structure that is used as Gulshan Youth Club's office, which was not in the design. Meanwhile, an artificial football turf is being built as an open space in the park, while the remaining small part was kept as a park for children, which is also now surrounded by nets.

The Daily Star called and texted Dr Wahiduzzaman Tamal, general secretary of Gulshan Youth Club, for his comments, but his phone was found switched off.

This correspondent also visited the club office but did not find anyone there.

Contacted, Ajmal, an administrative officer of the club, declined to comment on the issue.