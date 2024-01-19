Editorial
Fri Jan 19, 2024 03:57 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 04:05 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Leave Anwara Park alone

DNCC is right to stand against efforts to commercialise it
Fri Jan 19, 2024 03:57 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 04:05 PM
VISUAL: STAR

It is refreshing to see a city authority take a hard stance against another government agency to protect a park from being turned into a commercial space. According to a report by this daily, the Dhaka metro rail authorities intend to construct a shopping complex or station plaza on the land of Anwara Park in Farmgate. But the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has intervened on time, with the mayor making it clear that the space must be returned to the public as a park. We commend the DNCC for its commitment to preserving what little open space is left in the city.

Read more

Shishu Park closure is depriving children

Located in one of the busiest areas in Dhaka, Anwara Park used to provide breathing space to visitors and local residents, especially children. However, since the end of 2018, the metro rail authorities have been occupying it for storing construction materials and other purposes. Even though the construction of the rail line through Farmgate has long been over, they are still occupying it. On top of that, they decided to use it for commercial purposes despite previously promising to return it as it was.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

There is a war going on against nature in Bangladesh

We wonder why they are going back on their word. Surely they can see how a congested area like Farmgate, made more congested by the rail service, is in dire need of some open space? What's more, repurposing the park violates the Playground, Open Space, Park and Natural Water Reservoir Conservation Act, 2000. Why, then, do they want to use this particular space for a shopping mall?

Disappearing ponds
Read more

The disappearing ponds of Dhaka

That this is even a matter of debate is astounding to us. When the capital city is routinely getting flagged for having the worst air in the world, we need every bit of breathing space we can manage to counter the effects of pollution. We urge the metro rail authorities to abandon their preposterous plan and fully cooperate with the DNCC to restore Anwara Park to its former self. We also urge all government agencies to prioritise conservation of natural resources when undertaking any infrastructural development project.

Related topic:
Anwara Park in Farmgateenvironmental degradationBangladesh urbanisation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Destruction of natural resources in Bangladesh

With every forest razed, a little bit of Bangladesh dies too

Urban forestry vs hill cutting in Bangladesh

Re-greening Bangladesh will require more than token gestures

Shall we just bow to illegal sand lifters?

Reimagining the post-pandemic world

Sand being extracted from Teesta riverbed

Greater effort needed to stop sand extraction from Teesta

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ‘লৌহমানবী’ হয়ে ওঠা উচিত ‘দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে’
|মতামত

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ‘লৌহমানবী’ হয়ে ওঠা উচিত ‘দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে’

এই মুহূর্তে দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে সবচেয়ে কঠোর হয়ে তিনি প্রকৃতপক্ষেই হয়ে উঠতে পারেন সেই লৌহমানবী, যাকে আমাদের প্রয়োজন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

চট্টগ্রামে গ্যাস সরবরাহ বন্ধ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification