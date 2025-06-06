DNCC administrator Azaz denies involvement with any religion-based groups

Says appointment likely based on his years of activism

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz has said his appointment was not based on anyone's personal recommendation or political connections, but rather on the instruction from the chief adviser's office.

"I have nothing to hide — all my work is public, and everyone has seen my work, which is perhaps why they thought that I can work on the city's issues," he said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Star.

He said that his work has been transparent and denied any prior affiliation with any religion-based groups.

Having worked on environmental protection, river and canal conservation, and sustainable urbanisation for a long time, Mohammad Azaz was appointed as the administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation by the interim government in mid-February, he claimed.

He has been at the centre of controversy and some criticism for being appointed as an administrator despite being just an activist, and also for his comments about the army's involvement in some cleanup activity ahead of the Eid.

In an interview with The Daily Star, he talked about a number of other issues as well.

Azaz dismissed allegations that a letter from Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud, leaked online, played a role in his appointment. "I was not appointed based on the recommendation letter that was circulated on social media. I was appointed through a separate proceeding by the chief adviser, likely based on my experience in public works."

Azaz also denied association with banned organisations, saying that previous accusations against him were politically motivated and that he had been "framed".

"The information about my arrest in 2002 is false. In 2014, I was politically harassed for strongly opposing the government on the Farakka issue. I was arrested by being implicated with my tenants through a lawsuit against them. Later, documents were fabricated to show I was linked with a banned organisation. I would say this was completely political framing," he said.

He further said, "I don't believe in banned or religion-based politics. My work is public—judge me by my work. I have never spoken or acted on behalf of any religious groups. No one can show any evidence of that."

Talking about challenges he faced as an "outsider" after being appointed as an administrator, Azaz said, "The biggest challenge I faced is that the state apparatus does not welcome outsiders. My team could not understand what I was saying. The second challenge is that there is very little scope to do actual work. Gradually, the people in my office started to realise that I have experience in these matters."

Azaz claimed he received no support from political parties, but only obstruction. "Politicians did not assist me — in fact, I faced hurdles. No party leaders or parties gave me any advice. Those who approached me were primarily interested in tenders," he remarked.

Recently, regarding the management of sacrificial waste, he had said the army would assist the city corporation. Later, it was announced on behalf of the army that they are not working on waste management or dengue prevention. Asked about such controversy, Azaz said it was "entirely a misunderstanding".

"We had sought the army's cooperation, especially from the Sena Kalyan Sangstha. However, due to a lack of time, it did not progress. Perhaps I did not choose my words properly. The army is our pride — our relationship was good and will remain such," he said.

Regarding waste management during Eid, he said, "This Eid, we will work in three phases. About 10,000 workers will collect waste from households. They will take it to the secondary transfer station. From there, another group will take it to the landfill. At the landfill, there will be two groups."

He assured residents that DNCC had also made early preparations for dengue prevention, including free dengue testing across all wards.

Addressing allegations surrounding cattle market leases, Azaz maintained that all leases were awarded through open tenders, preventing favouritism.

"There were separate tender boxes in each zone. No one has the opportunity to complain. But it must be said—controlling the sacrificial animal market is not easy. It is difficult to manage without political or powerful people."

He said the DNCC temporarily operated Gabtoli cattle market for a month as an experiment, collecting record revenue. "At that time, the highest collection was made in the history of Gabtoli [cattle market]. We collected Tk 3-4 lakh a day, whereas usually, DNCC would collect Tk 70,000-80,000 or at most Tk 1 lakh per day in previous years," he said.

A few days ago, at a programme of the National Citizen Party, questions arose about Azaz's political position after "cold water was sprayed using water cannons during hot weather".

In this regard, he told The Daily Star, "Dhaka south [city corporation] does not have a water cannon. State resources should be used where needed. I am cooperating wherever there is recovery of canals or restoration of rivers.

"There should be no place for division during this time of state repair — this mentality of not doing anything unless it's my department must be discarded. I have voluntarily stood by all and will continue to do so in the future."

Azaz claimed that he has never been associated with any political party. However, he did join the Jatiya Nagorik Committee formed by active members of the July uprising for a brief period before resigning for lack of time.

"I have no intention of joining any political party. My focus is on serving in the government, and I am not considering to run for mayor or any election," he said.