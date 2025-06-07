BNP, nation disappointed by April polls schedule: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that not just his party, but the entire nation has been left disappointed by the chief adviser's announcement that the next national election will be held in April next year.

Speaking to journalists last night at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after returning from Thailand where he had been receiving medical treatment, Fakhrul said people had been hoping for an earlier election schedule.

"The BNP has repeatedly said that it wants elections as soon as possible. We had hoped that Dr Muhammad Yunus would announce the election date by December. But undoubtedly, not only the BNP, but the entire nation has been disappointed by the announcement of elections in April," he told reporters.