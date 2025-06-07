Currency of the people: New banknotes reflect soul of a nation united in struggle

Banknotes are far more than instruments of economic exchange — they are miniature canvases that carry the weight of a nation's identity. As one of the most visible and universally circulated symbols of statehood, this pieces of paper don't only hold monetary value, they reach the entire populace.

The Bangladesh Bank, in a bold and symbolic move, has introduced a new series of banknotes that reimagine the visual language of our money.

From the defiant graffiti of the July uprising to powerful depictions of religious harmony, archaeological heritage, and the enduring spirit of the Liberation War, these notes tell a broader, more inclusive national story.

Breaking from the longstanding tradition of featuring Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait on nearly every denomination, the redesigned notes uplift the collective voices of the people — students, activists, and ordinary citizens whose sacrifices helped shape the nation's destiny.

In doing so, they become not just currency but enduring reflections of our shared history and values.

Bangladesh Bank has unveiled new designs for the Tk 2, 5, 10, 100, 200, and 500 banknotes, and the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been removed from the new designs for the Tk 5, 10, 100, 200, and 500-taka denominations.

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, new Tk 20, 50, and 1,000 notes were released ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, while the remaining denominations will be introduced after the festival.

The Tk 200 note features a graffiti showcasing inclusiveness, with four individuals representing the four major religions of Bangladesh, each standing before their respective places of worship.

Another graffiti bears the defiant phrase – "Ami to noi sairacharer dash, tai dashotto hote mukti pete gorje uthi bar bar" ("I am not a slave to tyranny, so to break free from oppression, I rise and roar again and again").

Additionally, the note features a map of Bangladesh in vivid green with a bold red circle at its centre, symbolising the nation's indomitable spirit.

It also bears an image of Dhaka University's iconic sculpture, Aparajeyo Bangla.

The Tk 10 note displays a graffiti depicting unity — youths standing hand-in-hand to symbolise collective strength. Another artwork shows a youth waving the national flag, representing resilience and patriotism.

It also includes the graffiti – "Jodi tumi bhoy pao, tobe tumi shesh; jodi tumi rukhe darao, tobe tumi Bangladesh" ("If you fear, you are finished. If you stand up and resist, you are Bangladesh").

The note also features an image of the Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

The Tk 5 note exhibits a collage of graffiti – a figure carrying a dead body, the Raju Memorial Sculpture with its statues' eyes blindfolded, and an image of July martyr Abu Sayed, with arms outstretched in defiance before being fatally shot by police.

Another image captures Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho moments before his death, uttering his haunting and compassionate last words: "Pani lagbe, pani?" ("Water for anyone? Water?").

The note also features the Tara Masjid.

The Tk 1,000 note illustrates the National Martyrs' Memorial, commemorating those who sacrificed their lives in the 1971 Liberation War. The National Parliament Building, a symbol of democracy, is also included.

The Tk 500 note showcases the Central Shaheed Minar, a tribute to the martyrs of the Language Movement, alongside the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

The Tk 100 note displays the Sixty Dome Mosque in Bagerhat, a Unesco World Heritage Site, along with the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest.

Meanwhile, the Tk 50 note features the historic Ahsan Manzil and an artwork by Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, while the Tk 20 note showcases the Kantajew Temple in Dinajpur and the Paharpur Buddhist Monastery, another Unesco World Heritage Site.

The Tk 2 note presents the Rayerbazar Martyred Intellectuals Memorial and the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur, both built in honour of the intellectuals who were targeted and killed by the Pakistani occupation army with the help of local collaborators, sensing their impending defeat.

These new images, which speak not to a single political narrative but to a national ethos — of a people who resisted and dared to build a sovereign identity—are indeed a matter of praise.

Let this moment set a new standard — one where our currency reflects the soul of the nation. May future designs honour our shared values, cultural richness, and historical truths — not bend to the whims of shifting political tides.

Let our banknotes be more than tools of transaction. Let them remind us not only of what we purchase, but of what we've earned through struggle.

Let them remind us of what can never be bought — and of what continues to bind us together.