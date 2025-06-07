BNP criticises chief adviser’s speech, reiterates demands for polls by December

The BNP has said if the election is held in the first half of April, the combination of weather conditions and campaigning during Ramadan could create a situation that may ultimately lead to the postponement of the polls.

In a press release issued last night, the party reiterated its proposal to hold the election by December, considering Ramadan, public examinations at the secondary and higher secondary levels, and overall weather concerns.

The party also claimed that although the interim government says it is working to build consensus, it is being influenced by a particular political group and ignoring the views of the majority of political parties.

This, BNP said, compromises the government's neutrality and raises public concerns over the possibility of a free and fair election.

These issues were discussed at the BNP Standing Committee meeting held last night, shortly after the chief adviser's televised address.

The meeting was chaired virtually by the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Standing Committee members mainly discussed the proposed election timeline outlined in the speech of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The party said the chief adviser's address did not offer any clear justification for why an election by December would not be feasible.

In the press statement issued after the meeting, the BNP said, "In his lengthy speech, he brought up topics such as ports and corridors, which, according to his own words, do not fall within the three mandates of the interim government."

BNP also criticised the tone and the choice of words used in the speech.

"His choice of words in the speech exceeded the boundaries of political decorum, which led to expressions of dissatisfaction in the meeting," the statement said.

The committee unanimously agreed that the chief adviser's Eid message went beyond a traditional greeting.

"Although this victory was achieved through the immense sacrifices of students and the masses in July–August 2024, the unnecessary delay in holding the election has disappointed and angered the people," the statement added.