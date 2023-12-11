A newlywed couple’s guide to home décor

Have you just tied the knot and are anxious about your new home decor? Your beautiful wedding day has ended, and now you enter a new chapter of your life. Needless to say, this house will be a reflection of you and your partner's styles and a comfortable space to cherish. If you are thinking about how to design your new home, complement the room's practicality, and add a touch of romance, read below for some tips!

Choosing high-quality, cosy furniture as you begin your new life together is wise. If you want your living room to be a place to spend time with loved ones or host gatherings of friends and family, you need a couch, an accent chair, and a practical coffee table. Based on the size of your space, your preferences, and your needs you may pick among two or three-piece sets, as well as suitable couches.

An important area for newlyweds will be the bedroom, so feel free to play around with the decor. Set the bed with lighter grey linens to bring out a classy tone in your bedroom. A dark woodwork and patterned hardwood floor will complement a grey bed placed close to the floor in the room. However, if you want bolder choices, you can cover your bed with vibrantly coloured blankets and sheets with flowery patterns. You can also spruce up the bedroom with a fancy headboard or wall art!

Minor details, however, are also quite important. Making a beautiful wall vignette by clustering similar items together on a single wall may be a great way to add a touch of romance to your house. Displaying a picture album or mementoes from your trips as a couple might also help to express your preferences.

If you are not ready for a complete home revamp, you may add some minimalist decor to your space to make you feel better. Inject some life and extra relaxation into your space with colourful rugs and flowery pots. To make a statement, strategically position decorative items such as picture frames, clocks, candlesticks, and flowers all around the house.

Any improvements you make to your new home will cost money and your budget could be a little tight after a wedding. The Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) plan is a great way to pay for your home décor purchases.

One advantage of EMI is that you will not have to pay a large sum all at once. Another is that you can pay it back over time in equal amounts, which will remove any uncertainty about the payment figure. Therefore, with this option, your purchases will be smooth sailing, and you and your spouse will be well on your way to a loving life together!