Indoor plant decor tips for every home

Living among verdant plants has a calming effect on humans, and may even help one get a good night's rest. In fact, plant-filled homes are said to improve physical and emotional health. So, it is no surprise that houseplant decors have been all the rage recently. Needless to say, with the ideas below, you too can join the growing trend of bringing nature inside your home!

Indoor plants are a great way to liven up any spare space of your home. One way to fill a vacant area with colour and texture is to grow a tall, massive plant, such as a bird of paradise. This kind of plant softens the area and prevents one from noticing a harsh corner. A plant like this near a window also lets more natural light and air into the room.

If you like minimalist designs, you can put plants on desks or coffee tables. These are the places for accessories and plants to harmonise. To create a sense of height variation, try placing books or trays underneath your plants. Opt for a vase or planter in a contrasting shade for a daring statement, or choose one that matches the colour of the adjacent furnishings for a more understated style.

If lush foliage is your thing, consider arranging plants in trios for a fuller effect. You may easily fill the area with two upright snake plants and one vining pothos, both of which thrive in low-light, low-maintenance environments.

Houseplants on pedestals or plant stands may be arranged at different heights to create a layered effect. Here is where your imagination may run wild as you experiment with a cascade effect or heighten a smaller plant to give the impression of a bigger one, all in an effort to make your arrangement seem fuller.

You may also go to the next level with your indoor plants' utilisation. You may hide a botched project hole or an unsightly electrical panel with long trailing plants. Both you and your guests will appreciate the tranquilly brought about by the plants. For this, low-care plants such as heart-shaped philodendrons, English ivy, or pothos would work.

With all this greenery, however, you should not be scared to be creative and bring splashes of colour indoors. Anthuriums and other tropical houseplants come in a rainbow of colours, making them ideal for sprucing up any room. You can add them to your home to match your décor and furnishings.

It is noteworthy here that HATIL is running a "Green Initiative" campaign (in collaboration with Green Savers) where every purchase from any HATIL showroom in Dhaka will come with a plant as a gift. This is a fantastic opportunity to start decorating your house with greenery, especially if you were looking to buy furniture anyway.

So go ahead and adorn your house with indoor plants, and do not be afraid to let your green thumb take reign!

Photo: Courtesy