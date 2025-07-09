Jazz up your garden this summer with these simple tricks!

In a city where high humidity wears us down every day and the scarcity of greenery makes us more exhausted than ever, creating a green corner of your own becomes more than a luxury. Whether it is your small lawn, a modest terrace, or a sun-drenched rooftop, having a beautiful garden can become your personal sanctuary.

As more and more of us are now leaning towards adding greenery in our open spaces, it is important to know a few tips and tricks. With proper care and some thoughtful additions, you can turn your garden into a getaway to nature!

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Don't just sow, grow!

If you are truly committed to your green friends to grow and thrive, you have to nurture them every step of the way. Pick your plants differently, according to the space.

Start with easy, rewarding plants. Hibiscus, jasmine, and marigold are perfect for beginners and grow well on your rooftop or balcony.

Use creepers, Boston Ivy, bougainvillaea and other dense plants on your balcony to get rid of the harsh sun.

For indoor use, money plant, pothos, and snake plants are charmers.

Vegetable gardens thrive in both rooftop and balcony settings.

Plant ornamental trees on your lawn to make your open space more welcoming and attractive.

You can add thyme, peppermint, tulsi, and basil to your balcony garden — they will produce a pleasant natural aroma.

To enrich the fertility of your soil, use leftover tea leaves, crushed eggshells, and vegetable peels. A little compost goes a long way toward healthy, happy roots.

Be consistent with watering, especially in our scorching summers. Beware of overwatering, as it is as harmful as neglect; feel the soil before you pour. Make sure to give your plants sunlight, and not sunburn. Use jute or bamboo screens to diffuse intense midday rays.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Lit up the ambience

When the sun sets and the city lights flicker in the distance, your garden can come alive in a completely new way. A thoughtfully lit garden does not just let you use the space at night; it creates an atmosphere of serenity and warmth.

Use fairy lights around balcony grills, railings, or tree branches. Drape them over an overhead bamboo frame or let them hang loosely across your rooftop. Battery or solar-powered options are also becoming widely popular, and they are energy-efficient.

If you want to create a truly balmy atmosphere in your rooftop or backyard for social gatherings, there are fantastic online services that provide landscape and gardening solutions. Not only do they take care of your plants, but also set up the whole scene for you with outdoor lighting.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Create a soothing soundscape

Designing a soundscape in your garden can block off the chaos; a gentle blend of natural and ambient sounds that mask the chaos beyond your walls.

A small water fountain can create a soft, continuous flow that soothes the senses. Wind chimes can bring in shifting tones whenever a breeze passes. Another great trick is to create a more layered and textured planting, which will help diffuse external noise.

Consider adding ambient sound options: a discreet Bluetooth speaker playing low-volume nature sounds — rainfall, forest, or soft classical music. It can enhance the space further.

By layering these sound elements, your garden transforms into more than just a visual retreat; a calming space to truly r-e-l-a-x!

A place for your pastime activities

Turn your garden into a place where you can spend time doing things you love. Feel free to display some sculptures and your favourite souvenirs in your garden.

Adding a cute reading nook can go a long way in keeping up with your yearly reading challenge. Make a sweet home for your birds in the corner. Not only will they keep you company, but also create a more natural environment.

Throw in a floor rug and add a few plush cushions to it, and voila! You have your sunset and coffee moments.

Lastly, remember to take good care of your plants — they are not just pretty to look at but also healers!