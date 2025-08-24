Ties based on mutual interests stressed

Pak deputy PM meet NCP, Jamaat, BNP leaders

Leaders of political parties met Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Dhaka yesterday, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties on the basis of mutual respect and interest.

Delegations of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and BNP met with the Pakistani at the Pakistan High Commission.

After the meeting, NCP National Member-Secretary Akhtar Hossen said Pakistan should resolve the unresolved issues of 1971 with Bangladesh to advance bilateral ties. "We believe that any move to strengthen ties must address the 1971 issue. We raised that matter with them," he told reporters.

He said the NCP sees scope to build a friendly relationship between the two nations but stressed that the perception of Bangladesh's people must be handled "in the most sensitive manner."

Akhtar said, "We tried to present to them the perception of the people of Bangladesh about Pakistan. The NCP believes that there is room for improvement in the previously held hostile relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh."

The three unresolved issues are Pakistan's formal apology for the 1971 genocide and atrocities, repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, and Bangladesh's share of undivided assets.

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said the Pakistani side expressed willingness to address these matters. He added that discussions also covered Pakistan's plan to establish a cultural centre in Dhaka, expanding university-level exchanges, cooperation in the defence sector, river management, the pharmaceutical industry, and ways to revive SAARC.

He said the talks also touched on Bangladesh's foreign policy shifts, from the Liberation War of 1971 to the mass uprising of 2024.

The rest of the NCP delegation were Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb, Joint Convener Arpita Shyama Deb, Joint Secretary Tarek Reza, and member Sagar Barua.

At a press briefing after the meeting, Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher told reporters the 1971 issues were "matters for the two governments to discuss."

He, however, stressed that the unresolved issues in bilateral relations should be settled swiftly.

"Discussions were also held on how to advance relations with the brotherly Muslim state in the future and how to make the regional alliance SAARC more active and stronger."

Taher added that Bangladesh's foreign policy had been somewhat one-sided over the past 15 years. The current government, along with others, now believes the region requires maintaining good relations with all neighbouring countries.

"The upcoming national election in Bangladesh also came up," he said.

Pakistan's foreign ministry posted on X that Dar lauded the "courage and steadfastness" of Jamaat leaders in the face of difficulties.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders held a 55-minute meeting with Dar. BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said the discussion focused on bilateral relations, though the party did not issue an official statement.

The Pakistan foreign ministry said regional cooperation featured prominently, with Bangladesh's foundational role in establishing SAARC "fondly acknowledged." Dar also expressed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties "on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit."

Dar is scheduled to meet BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia today at her Gulshan residence Feroza.

The BNP delegation, led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, included Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, Vice Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed.

BILATERAL MEETING TODAY

Dar will hold delegation-level talks with Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain at the state guest house Padma today. One agreement and five MoUs are expected to be signed.

The agreement to be signed is for visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports. The MoUs to be signed include establishing a joint working group on trade and commerce, as well as cooperation between the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangshtha and the Associated Press of Pakistan, the two countries' Foreign Service Academy, and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and the Islamabad Policy Research Institute.

This is the highest-level Pakistani visit since 2012. Pakistan's interior minister visited Dhaka in July following foreign secretary-level talks in April, held after a 15-year hiatus.

Dhaka-Islamabad ties soured after Pakistan condemned the 2013 execution of Jamaat leader Abdul Quader Mollah for 1971 war crimes. Relations have improved since last year's political changeover.

Bilateral trade reached $865 million in FY2024-25, with Bangladesh's exports rising 20 percent to $78 million and Pakistan's exports up 28 percent. Since last August, the two countries have launched direct shipping, eased visa and trade regimes, and plan to start direct flights.