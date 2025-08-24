Mental health matters: Simple daily habits for a stronger, happier you

Life today is full of stress, anger, work pressure, and career demands. We all face these challenges, and that is why it is so important that we learn how to take care of our mental health. Simple daily habits can really help calm our minds and improve how we feel overall.

One thing that helps a lot is meditation. It cools down our brain and clears our mind, giving us a chance to breathe and find some peace during hectic days. Along with that, doing breathing exercises helps get enough oxygen to our brain so we can focus better and feel more relaxed.

Writing in a journal every day about how things are going can be surprisingly healing. It lets us get our feelings out and makes our thoughts less messy.

Getting at least 15 minutes of sunlight and a 30-minute walk daily can boost both our body and mind. Drinking enough water and getting good sleep are just as important for keeping us mentally and physically strong.

Talking to ourselves positively is powerful too. Writing down good things about ourselves or things we have done well each day helps us build confidence and appreciate who we are.

And let us never forget our hobbies, like spending 20 to 30 minutes a day doing what we love, like gardening, painting, singing, or cooking. Our hobbies are like extra fuel for our soul, giving us a reason to keep going when times are tough.

Sharing how we feel is very important. We should try to be open to family or friends whenever we can. If that is not possible, spending time with pets like cats, dogs, or birds can help lighten the emotional load. We are social beings, and sharing our emotions, whether with people or animals, is key to feeling better.

If things feel overwhelming, we should not hesitate to get professional help. Seeing a psychologist at the right time can truly change our lives and help us live better.

Mental health problems in Bangladesh are increasing rapidly. The World Health Organisation reports that over 6 million people here suffer from depression and nearly 7 million from anxiety. Sadly, more than 10,000 people take their own lives each year, and among teenagers, many have thought about suicide.

Taking the right step at the right time can make a huge difference and lead to a happier life.

So, let us find the courage to care for ourselves and support each other. Our mental health is the foundation of a happier, healthier life.

The writer is the Lead Clinical Psychologist at SoulCare Counselling. E-mail: [email protected]