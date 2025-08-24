BGB-BSF conference: Push-ins, border killings to figure high

The continuous push-ins by Indian authorities from different border points despite repeated protests by Bangladesh will top the agenda of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in the upcoming 56th director general-level conference.

Border killings, drug and arms smuggling, and other cross-border crimes will also feature in the discussions by Bangladesh.

A high-level delegation of the Border Security Force (BSF) led by its Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary will arrive in Dhaka tomorrow to attend the four-day conference.

BGB will be represented by its DG Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

According to a BSF statement, India's priorities will include curbing trans-border crimes, preventing attacks on its personnel allegedly by Bangladeshis and constructing a single-row fence along the frontier.

The talks come at a time of strained diplomatic ties following Bangladesh's political changeover in August last year.

The last round of DG-level talks was held in New Delhi from February 17 to 20 this year.

Representatives of various border-related agencies would also join the delegations, said Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

"BGB will give priority to the interest of the country and its people in this conference," he told reporters at the secretariat recently.

Between May 7 and August 15, India pushed in 2,196 people through different border points, according to government data.

The push-ins took place in 24 border districts, with Sylhet seeing the highest numbers: 575 people from Moulvibazar and 254 from Sylhet.

India maintains those pushed in are Bangladeshis but BGB officials say the Indian authorities also forced in at least 39 Myanmar nationals registered with UNHCR in India and more than 100 Indian citizens.

In the latest incident, Chapainawabganj police arrested six Indian nationals, including a pregnant woman, for entering Bangladesh without valid visas on Friday.

The detainees are Md Danesh, 28; his wife Sonali Khatun, 26; and their eight-year-old son from Delhi's Sahebabad village; and Sweety Bibi, 33, with her two sons, aged 16 and six, from Birbhum district of West Bengal. Sonali is eight months pregnant.

"They were detained first, and once their identities were verified, we handed them over to court, which sent them to jail," Mohammad Motiur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station, told The Daily Star.

They were arrested by Delhi's Kalimata police on June 24 on suspicion of being Bangladeshis. The next day, BSF pushed them into Bangladesh through Kurigram, from where they kept moving around until their arrest.

Officials at BGB headquarters said the push-ins violate bilateral frameworks including the 1975 India-Bangladesh Joint Guidelines, the 2011 Coordinated Border Management Plan and commitments made during earlier DG-level talks. The issue will again be raised strongly in the upcoming meeting, they added.

Border killings will be another priority since Bangladesh has raised concerns over repeated incidents despite earlier assurances from India to reduce casualties and maintain restraint.

At least 17 Bangladeshis were shot dead by BSF between January and July, compared with 16 in the same period last year, according to Ain o Salish Kendra. The figure stood at 25 for the whole of 2024.

BGB also plans to raise issues related to construction within 150 yards of the border, unauthorised infrastructure, protection of riverbanks, equitable sharing of common river waters and reducing tensions caused by anti-Bangladesh propaganda in Indian media.

In its statement, BSF said the Dhaka talks would focus on action against Indian insurgent groups allegedly sheltering in Bangladesh, tackling smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition and preventing unauthorised construction within 150 yards of the international border.

The Indian side is also expected to emphasise the need to prevent attacks on BSF personnel allegedly by Bangladeshis, while pushing for the construction of a single-row fence along the frontier, reads the statement.

Implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), designed to ensure better communication and coordination between the two forces, will feature prominently in the talks.

BSF said the agenda will also include measures to build confidence between the border forces, protect riverbanks along the frontier and ensure equitable sharing of waters from common rivers.

The DG-level conference between BGB and BSF dates back nearly five decades and has evolved into one of the most important bilateral forums for resolving border disputes.

The first such meeting was held in Kolkata on December 2, 1975, with the Indian side led by Ashwani Kumar, then BSF DG, and the Bangladesh side headed by Quazi Golam Dastgir, then DG of Bangladesh Rifles (now BGB).

From 1975 to 1993, the conferences were held annually, alternating between the two countries.

In October 1993, following discussions between the home secretaries of India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, it was agreed that the DG-level meetings would become biannual.

The idea was that problems in areas of mutual interest could be progressively resolved through close contact and continuing dialogue at different levels.

Since then, the DG-level conference has become a regular mechanism where the two sides discuss contentious issues, exchange data and review progress on earlier commitments.