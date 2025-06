Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Haifa amid a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets on June 16, 2025.

The Israeli military on Monday said Iran fired a fresh salvo of missiles targeting the north of the country where residents have been advised to take cover.

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the army said in a statement.