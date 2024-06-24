Unlocking the ancient secrets of sandalwood

Used as a South Asian home remedy for thousands of years, the regular use of sandalwood is believed to have myriad beneficial effects on the skin, and it is now used as a core ingredient in many commercial skincare products. Discover how sandalwood can transform your skincare regimen as we explore some of its benefits.

Reducing wrinkles

As we age, wrinkles become a major concern for most of us. Some people get them from the early age of 20 while others get wrinkles much later in life. Using sandalwood on your face can slow down that process. The antioxidants in sandalwood help to maintain the structure of skin cells helping delay the appearance of lines on the face.

Acne

Having acne can be a nightmare. The redness and texture of acne on the skin can be difficult to deal with, especially when it is on your face. Sandalwood is widely believed to have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. Applying sandalwood paste on acne-prone skin gives you a soothing effect and helps fight bacteria, which effectively clears up pores in the skin.

Tan and scarring

The natural oils in sandalwood help remove tan and can soothe the pain and redness of a sunburn. It helps improve elasticity, nourish the skin, and even out the skin tone. All of these can contribute greatly to reducing the appearance of scars. Some studies have shown that applying sandalwood and honey can also help minimise scars.

Inflammation, wounds, and eczema

Eczema is a skin condition that causes dryness and itching. Sandalwood is known to help reduce the effects of this skin disease. The antiseptic and antifungal properties also help to heal wounds and sandalwood powder mixed with rosewater is widely used in South Asia as a natural remedy to heal cuts and bruises. Sandalwood also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help with fighting inflammation.

Anti-ageing

Being rich in antioxidants, sandalwood prevents the skin from sagging and makes it tighter. It can also fight the damage caused to the skin, making it firmer and smoother. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties in sandalwood help prevent any sort of marks or bumps from forming, leaving your skin looking flawless.