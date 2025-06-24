TV & Film
Tue Jun 24, 2025 11:08 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 11:13 AM

'Utshob' dominates multiplexes, earns over Tk 2cr in 16 days

‘Utshob’ set for global release
Photo: Collected

Tanim Noor's "Utshob" continues to draw crowds in its third week, with ticket sales exceeding Tk 2 crore within just 16 days of release. The star-studded film has maintained strong audience turnout, much to the delight of its director.

Remarkably, "Utshob" has outperformed Shakib Khan's much-talked-about Eid release "Taandob", despite stiff competition.

According to box office reports, on its 18th day of release, "Utshob" earned over Tk 21.78 lakh from 29 shows at multiplexes. In comparison, "Taandob" — despite facing piracy issues — collected Tk 19.62 lakh from 58 shows on the same day.

Star Cineplex ramps up ‘Utshob’ showtimes
Photo: Collected

Audiences across theatres and social media platforms have hailed "Utshob" as "a rare family-friendly film in recent times", often sharing that it evokes deep nostalgia. The film continues to generate buzz with each passing day.

A post from "Utshob's" official Facebook page stated that ticket sales from Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, and Lion Cinemas crossed Tk 2 crore in 16 days. The producers shared that the film had earlier earned over Tk 1.14 crore from 17 shows at multiplexes in just 10 days.

Tanim Noor’s ‘Utshob’ unites 11 acclaimed actors for Eid release
Photos: Courtesy

Director Tanim Noor expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming audience response. When asked whether "Utshob" is heading towards becoming a blockbuster, he said, "I don't know if it will be a blockbuster. But what has happened so far is wonderful. The love we are receiving from audiences means everything to me. We hope even more people will watch the film. Time will tell how far it goes."

Produced by Dope Productions and Laughing Elephant, "Utshob" is scripted by Tanim Noor, Ayman Asib Shadhin, Sushmoy Sarkar, and Samiul Bhuiyan.

Zahid Hasan
I get teary-eyed when I receive love: Zahid Hasan

The cast includes Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Tariq Anam Khan, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Shommo Jyoti, and Sadia Ayman, among others.

