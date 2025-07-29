Mark the calendar: 'Utshob' set for August 7 OTT release

The Tanim Noor directorial film "Utshob", which was released during Eid-ul-Azha, has been running for seven weeks in the country's multiplexes. The film has reached audiences in every corner of the country as well as Bengali-speaking communities abroad. Moreover, viewers had been expressing their eagerness to watch it on OTT. That wait is finally coming to an end as "Utshob" is set to premiere on the popular Bangladeshi platform, Chorki.

The cast of "Utshob" includes Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Tariq Anam Khan, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Shoumya Joyti, and Sadia Ayman among others.

The story of the film has been written by Tanim Noor, Ayman Asib Shadhin, Sushmoy Sarkar, and Samiul Bhuiyan. The screenplay and dialogues are credited to Ayman Asib Shadhin and Samiul Bhuiyan. Rashed Zaman has worked as the director of photography.

The film will start streaming from August 7. Notably, Chorki has also announced that, alongside "Utshob", the Shakib Khan-starrer film "Taandob" will be released on the same date.

Regarding the release of "Utshob" on Chorki, Tanim Noor said, "OTT release has now become a new distribution channel for films. People across the world watch films through this medium. For Bengali-speaking audiences, Chorki is a trusted platform for content."

"It is a matter of joy that 'Utshob' is being released here. Audiences from regions within the country where there are no cinema halls, as well as viewers abroad, will now have the opportunity to watch the film. I hope that, just as I used to watch dramas and films at home with my family during my childhood, viewers will similarly watch 'Utshob' at home on Chorki with their loved ones."